[music] In 1999, I opened up East Coast Capital in Great Neck. I borrowed $10,000 from my sister to get a copy machine, a fax machine, and a computer. People say the rest is history, but we grew the company over the last 26 years to over 200 employees. East Coast Capital is a nationwide mortgage banker. We loan to people buying their first homes. We refinance people that need cash for home improvements. We do veteran loans for the VA. We loan our own money. We're here to help. We'd love to make someone walk into their home for the first time ever with a smile on their face. That's what we do at East Coast. I joined East Coast Capital six years ago, and part of the reason why I came here is because it's such a unique place. Met Seth, the owner, and really stood apart from the suits in the industry. East Coast Capital is licensed in over 40 states, and we have branches in several of them, mostly on the East Coast, but we do also have single loan officers who work remotely out of California, Arizona, and some other states as well. As we grew, as we acquired new officers in other states, we knew that there was a compliance hurdle that needed to be met. I knew that having someone internally to just dedicate to that wasn't necessarily a best use of resources. So we looked at PEOs as a resource because of the ability for them to kind of guide us. The biggest differentiator for us to go with TriNet over some of the other PEO options that we had looked at was that they had the level of service that we were looking for. The fact that I know my representative at multiple levels by name and can call them up, it's unmatched and something of great value to us. The benefits that TriNet gives us access to are much more affordable, and that's something that we can pass on to employees, and they appreciate it as well. The TriNet platform is one of the main reasons why we actually moved to and chose TriNet over other options. We believe that their technology was superior to everyone, that they were actively investing in it, and actively improving it. The reporting is really comprehensive. TriNet has been really great in just having tons of pre-built reports that we can jump on and generate reports without having to dig through and really create these things out of the box. Previously, we were using a manual time card and time entry system. It was really inefficient. Since moving to TriNet, we've been using their time and attendance function, and it's really saved us a ton of time and has improved the efficiency of our running payroll in a quicker manner. The future for East Coast is incredible. Now that we've become a competitive player because of the benefits TriNet's afforded us, we're looking to continue our growth by growing our headcount upwards of potentially 300, 400 employees, which would represent a 50 to 100% increase over the next 18 months to 24 months. That wouldn't be possible if we weren't with TriNet. [music]