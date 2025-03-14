HR Advisory
A comprehensive HR solution that combines expert support and our fully loaded technology platform for managing your HR, payroll, and benefits administration needs. With cutting-edge technology and expert knowledge, you can navigate HR complexity with greater ease.
HR Advisory services provide expert advice on things like
Access to Legal Hotline
A comprehensive platform
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, onboarding, time tracking, performance management and more.
Payroll processing built right in
Three-click payroll processing that directly syncs data across the platform, resulting in less vulnerability for data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.
Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees can enroll in plans right in the mobile app.
Compliance and risk
Leverage a trusted solution so you can navigate compliance across HR, payroll and benefits rules and requirements. Make administration easier and mitigate risk for your business.
Uncover the unknown
Our audit services are meant to help uncover issues that could leave your business open to liability. Our team will perform audits and provide solutions to help guide you towards compliance.
Payroll Tax Compliance Audit
