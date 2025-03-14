HR PlusServices

HR Advisory

A comprehensive HR solution that combines expert support and our fully loaded technology platform for managing your HR, payroll, and benefits administration needs. With cutting-edge technology and expert knowledge, you can navigate HR complexity with greater ease.

Gain Expert Advice
On-demand access to experts
Access experts with advanced HR and payroll knowledge and years of industry experience, ready to help you confidently navigate unfamiliar HR and payroll challenges.
Scale with comprehensive technology
An all-in-one HR platform helps you manage payroll, workforce data, time tracking, attendance, time off, performance management and more.
Stay informed
Keep up with the evolving HR and payroll landscape with the help of cutting-edge technology and accessible best practice guidance.

HR Advisory services provide expert advice on things like

Providing best practice guidance when handling difficult employee situations
Assisting with navigating compliance challenges
Reviewing company policies and handbooks
Navigating multi-state compliance
Understanding requirements for employees with unique payroll tax circumstances
Providing support on garnishments
Understanding overtime rules
Offering best practice in addressing employee separations and final paychecks

Access to Legal Hotline

And more!
A comprehensive platform
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, onboarding, time tracking, performance management and more.

Payroll processing built right in
Three-click payroll processing that directly syncs data across the platform, resulting in less vulnerability for data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.

Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees can enroll in plans right in the mobile app.

Compliance and risk
Leverage a trusted solution so you can navigate compliance across HR, payroll and benefits rules and requirements. Make administration easier and mitigate risk for your business.

Uncover the unknown

Our audit services are meant to help uncover issues that could leave your business open to liability. Our team will perform audits and provide solutions to help guide you towards compliance.

Payroll Tax Compliance Audit

Payroll Tax Compliance Audit provides a consultation with one of our payroll tax specialists to review your payroll tax documents and processes. We assess your current situation, help identify concerns and provide best practice guidance to navigate any concerns and more. 
HR Operations Audit

HR Operations Audit includes everything in the Payroll Tax Compliance Audit and more, including full HR operations audit relating to HR compliance and best practices. Audit synthesizes with a roadmap to help you address any concerns. 
