HR for Education

Achieve simplicity with an all-in-one HR and employee benefits solution custom-built for schools.

HR solutions for Education

The expertise and tools you need to manage HR at your school

Education leaders are constantly searching for ways to streamline processes while managing a tight budget. To add to this, employment law is complicated and mistakes can be extremely costly to schools. A full-service HR solution with access to friendly experts and premium benefit options can help you support your mission. TriNet helps you attract great teachers and school leaders while helping you stay compliant and reducing administrative HR tasks.

Focus on the business of education, less on budgets

You rely on every dollar and manage your budget for success. With a single solution for your HR needs and a fixed per employee per month administrative cost structure*, you can help predict your HR costs while keeping your budget well in view.

* Our services and products involve limitations, exceptions, and conditions, and the material and descriptions herein are for informational purposes only. Our obligations for any service or product are solely those set forth in a written service agreement signed by both TriNet and our client.
Manage efficiently with a comprehensive HR solution

TriNet’s online self-service tools make it easy for faculty to manage benefits, request PTO, and update direct deposit, which means you’ll spend less time on these day-to-day issues. With TriNet’s HR services, you get online payroll processing, tax reporting and remittance, PTO tracking and reporting tools to help guide processes unique to schools—like tracking multiple rates of pay per person and costs by job function.

Storefront Academy Charter Schools

Harlem & Bronx, NY

Before working with TriNet, Storefront Academy, a charter school in the South Bronx and Harlem, found that cobbling together multiple HR vendors with a self-taught approach became complicated, time-consuming, and costly. TriNet provides the right technology to help the charter schools manage HR duties such as payroll, benefits administration, and scheduling time off. TriNet is proud to provide a solution that optimizes their organizational processes so they can focus on high-quality education.

TriNet gives us so much value and so many options that we just can't get in any other way. To take something like that away from our staff would probably have very detrimental implications.
Joyce Montgomery
Chief Financial Officer, Summit Public Schools
