Cailtin Dowling

Caitlin is a content marketing manager who loves telling small business success stories. When she’s not tweeting at industry influencers, you can find her crafting pickles and exploring San Francisco.

What’s a Qualifying Life Event for Health Insurance Coverage Changes?
Benefits
In the event of a qualifying life event (QLE), employees qualify to make changes in their current health plan benefits selection. Are you eligible?
January 8, 2026 ・6 mins read
