Natalie Fix

HR News
Offering Retirement Plans May Soon Become Mandatory For Employers
If you don’t currently offer your employees a retirement plan, you may want to pay attention. At both the state and federal level, the government is continuing to push legislation to make mandatory retirement plans a reality. More than 25 states have proposed legislation to create a mandatory retirement plan for private-sector companies that don’t currently offer their employees a plan.
May 27, 2016 ・3 mins read
HR Essentials
How Mobile HR Can Help Your Business Create a Happy and Productive Workplace
The mobile trend is revolutionizing human resources management. In fact, research shows that HR applications are twice as likely to be used on smartphones as on computers. Not surprisingly, mobile HR solutionscontinue to gain traction among businesses.
May 23, 2016 ・3 mins read
Culture
7 Traits of Highly Effective Company Cultures
News headlines frequently bring up the importance of company culture, employee satisfaction and the perks that employees may or may not be receiving. Developing and maintaining a company culture that helps reach your business goals but also helps engage and retain employees can be tough but it’s important (and doable).
April 21, 2016 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
5 Top Risks for Growing Companies (and How to Avoid Them)
Business owners know that there is always the possibility for exposure to certain risks associated with running their organization. The good news is that potential liability can be minimized with a little foresight.
April 11, 2016 ・5 mins read
Wellness
A Disaster Can Happen to You. Here’s What You Need to Know to Protect Your Business
As many parts of the country are entering the spring storm season (or are still digging out from winter weather), now is a good time to review your company’s disaster plans and emergency protocols. It makes good business sense to be prepared for natural disasters, widespread illness or even acts of terrorism. With some planning, you can protect your employees, information and equipment. Preplanning also helps you continue “business as usual” if you suddenly sustain damage to a facility or if employees can’t come to work but your customers are still depending on you. According to the Insurance Information Institute, a staggering 40 percent of businesses affected by disasters never re-open. This number is significant considering also that more than 25 percent of small businesses will experience a ”significant crisis” in a given year and nearly 66 percent of small businesses do not have an emergency plan in place. Now is the time to create a disaster plan Your emergency plan will define employee and company roles and responsibilities in the event of an emergency and should also define short and long-term company goals after a disaster. It should be written out and shared with employees in advance of a disaster.
March 30, 2016 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
3 Steps Small Businesses Can Take to Prevent Wage and Hour Lawsuits
A worrisome business trend is the growing number of wage and hour lawsuits that are a significant source of financial exposure for employers. As the number of lawsuits climbs, so does the cost to employers. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that it receives nearly 25,000 wage-and-hour related complaints per year. The number of Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) cases filed in the federal court is more than five times higher than it was 20 years ago. Compensation considerations Overtime claims account for 40 percent of wage and hour class action lawsuits. Other common wage-and-hour claims include:
January 25, 2016 ・5 mins read
HR News
At-Will Employment: Not All It’s Cracked Up to be for Employers
All too often, small business managers think, “my business is in an at-will state, which means we can terminate someone’s employment for any reason or for no reason at all, right?” Wrong. There are a number of exceptions to the employment-at-will doctrine.
・3 mins read
Wellness
Wellness Matters: How Caring for Your Employees’ Health Can Help Your Company’s Bottom Line
February is American Heart Month, a time when caring organizations and individuals work to raise awareness about heart disease and ways to prevent it. This time of health consciousness is also a good opportunity to focus on employee wellness. By making wellness a company priority, you can help employees make it a priority as well. According to a National Small Business Administration (NSBA) survey 93 percent of small business owners think employee health is important to business but just 22 percent currently offer any kind of wellness program. Small business owners often perceive barriers to creating their own programs but, in reality, it can be done effectively with minimal cost and burden on the employer. Plus, a wellness program can have direct impact on your organization’s bottom line.
・4 mins read
