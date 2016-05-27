01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > TRENDS & INSIGHTS > BLOG > OFFERING RETIREMENT PLANS...
HR News Benefits

Offering Retirement Plans May Soon Become Mandatory For Employers

May 27, 2016

If you don’t currently offer your employees a retirement plan, you may want to pay attention. At both the state and federal level, the government is continuing to push legislation to make mandatory retirement plans a reality. More than 25 states have proposed legislation to create a mandatory retirement plan for private-sector companies that don’t currently offer their employees a plan. California, Illinois and Connecticut are furthest along with these initiatives.

The retirement crisis
More than 50 percent of American workers do not have access to a retirement plan at work. The percentage is significantly higher for smaller employers. Yet, less than 5 percent of these workers without a plan contribute to an IRA. Many are calling this a retirement crisis.

What to expect from mandatory retirement legislation
There are two basic retirement plans being proposed:

  • The first is an IRA with automatic enrollment. This is what is being implemented in California through California Secure Choice, the state’s proposed retirement benefits plan. Private-sector employers with five or more employees, who currently do not sponsor a retirement plan for their employees, would be required to set-up 3 percent automatic IRA deductions for all of their employees. Of course, there will be penalties for non-compliance. 
  • The other type of plan is a Multiple Employer Plan (MEP). These plans allow for two or more unrelated employers to form a pooled 401(k) plan. MEPs generally offer lower plan costs and less of an administrative burden.

Much of the momentum surrounding the push to create these government-run retirement plans stems from President Obama’s directive during a July 2015 speech at the White House Conference on Aging. The Department of Labor followed up in November 2015 with proposed regulations offering a safe harbor for these plans; stating they would not be subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act that governs all 401(k) plans.

While there are still some regulatory hurdles for these government-run retirement plans, some states are moving forward with planning and implementation. It appears very likely some of these state-sponsored plans will be up and running as early as 2017. Contact TriNet for information on your retirement plan options and updates on what changes might be coming to your state.

This communication is for informational purposes only; it is not legal, tax or accounting advice; and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.

This post may contain hyperlinks to websites operated by parties other than TriNet. Such hyperlinks are provided for reference only. TriNet does not control such web sites and is not responsible for their content. Inclusion of such hyperlinks on TriNet.com does not necessarily imply any endorsement of the material on such websites or association with their operators.

By Natalie Fix

Related Articles

Must-Ask Benefits Questions
Your employee benefits offering is a valuable tool to attract and retain valuable talent. Learn what important questions to ask before making this important decision.
Are You Ready for 2022? HR Tips to Help Your Business Thrive This Year
It’s 2022 and if the last two years have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. This year is already bringing more pandemic-related challenges for many and nobody can...
Holiday Celebrations for the Modern Workplace: Tips For Planning Your Company’s Festivities in 2021
As we start to wrap up the second holiday season of the pandemic, many businesses are struggling with the decision of whether—and how--to host a holiday party this year. In...
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy