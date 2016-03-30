As many parts of the country are entering the spring storm season (or are still digging out from winter weather), now is a good time to review your company’s disaster plans and emergency protocols. It makes good business sense to be prepared for natural disasters, widespread illness or even acts of terrorism.
With some planning, you can protect your employees, information and equipment. Preplanning also helps you continue “business as usual” if you suddenly sustain damage to a facility or if employees can’t come to work but your customers are still depending on you. According to the Insurance Information Institute, a staggering 40 percent of businesses affected by disasters never re-open. This number is significant considering also that more than 25 percent of small businesses will experience a ”significant crisis” in a given year and nearly 66 percent of small businesses do not have an emergency plan in place.
Now is the time to create a disaster plan
Your emergency plan will define employee and company roles and responsibilities in the event of an emergency and should also define short and long-term company goals after a disaster. It should be written out and shared with employees in advance of a disaster.
The goals of your disaster and emergency preparedness plan
A good disaster plan often includes steps to:
What to include in your disaster preparedness plan
Preparedness plans should first protect life and limb and then focus on preserving business function and/or resuming business after a break. We recommend planning for several different situations and worst possible scenarios, along with practicing the plan as needed or as applicable.
