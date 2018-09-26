Nicole Roder
Nicole is a freelance writer specializing in health, mental health, and parenting issues. Her work has appeared in Today's Parent, Crixeo, Grok Nation, Chesapeake Family LIFE, and the Baltimore Sun, among others.
Benefits
Best Practices for Changing Your Vacation Policy
Your vacation policy is very important to employees, who place a high value on paid time off, so step carefully when you consider changing it.
December 1, 2023 ・7 mins read
Culture
Choosing the Best Words to Describe Company Culture
A savvy business owner chooses the best words to describe company culture, rather than let others make that important decision.
July 29, 2020 ・7 mins read
Startup
8 Ways To Tell Your Customers Your Store is Reopening
Plus 3 more ideas to keep them coming back.
June 12, 2020 ・7 mins read
Compliance
Vaping in the Workplace FAQs
E-cigarettes in the workplace? The rules are not very clear, but this FAQ will help HR leaders clarify workplace policies
February 19, 2020 ・6 mins read
Payroll
Exempt Employee Status: What Does It Mean?
Are all salaried employees exempt? What, exactly, are these employees exempt from?
February 18, 2020 ・9 mins read
Compliance
Firing an Employee? Here are the illegal things to NOT do
What constitutes as a wrongful termination? Read this guide to find out.
October 7, 2019 ・4 mins read
Talent
How to Write a Termination Letter Including Templates
Terminating employees is unavoidable for employers and HR pros, as is the need for effective termination letters. Here's what to include, plus templates.
September 24, 2019 ・6 mins read
Talent
When to Offer Severance Pay, and How Much
As a small business owner, you may consider providing severance pay for employees. But what is it exactly, how does it work?
September 19, 2019 ・6 mins read
Talent
What is the Best Way to Communicate Terminations?
While employers are considering terminating a staff member, it's important to do it with utmost importance. Part of that is managing your communications.
September 11, 2019 ・5 mins read
Talent
How to Reduce Employee Turnover
Companies interested in how to reduce employee turnover can apply these famous models to increase employee satisfaction, engagement, retention, and more.
June 24, 2019 ・10 mins read
Talent
The Employee Onboarding Documents You Must Have
This list of onboarding documents will help you gather the information you need to get new employers started and comply with regulations.
June 20, 2019 ・8 mins read
Talent
What Is Employee Turnover
What is employee turnover, and why does it matter? If you run a business, you may have to face staff turnover and its implications. Here's what to know.
June 17, 2019 ・6 mins read
Talent
Does Your Company Have a Healthy Employee Retention Rate?
Calculating your employee retention rate is the first step in building a successful retention plan to keep your star performers engaged and on board.
April 4, 2019 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Flex Benefits: Letting Your People Choose Their Perks
It's hard to keep up with all the trendy benefits plans-- so why not combine them all? Here's the case for using flex benefits at your company.
March 13, 2019 ・7 mins read
Payroll
How Tip Credits Work (And Why it Matters So Much)
With minimum wages increasing across the country, there's one more added layer of complication. What is a tip credit and how does it work?
February 11, 2019 ・5 mins read
Benefits
Your Employer Guide to Holiday Bonuses
As the end of the year approaches, your employees might be anticipating holiday bonuses. Here are the main ways these bonuses are determined.
December 4, 2018 ・6 mins read
Compliance
What Colorado’s New Online Sales Tax Rule Means for Small Businesses
Colorado’s new online sales tax rule is complicated and may weight a bit too heavily on local small businesses. Heres what you need to know about it.
November 29, 2018 ・7 mins read
Culture
51 Practical Gifts for Coworkers That Won’t Dent Your Paycheck
It's hard to know what to gift your coworkers-- what are their interests outside of work? We've got your back: here are 51 fail-proof gifts for coworkers
September 26, 2018 ・10 mins read
