The Employee Onboarding Documents You Must Have

Handling documents during the onboarding process

1. Job application form

2. Offer of employment letter

3. Employment/employee contract

4. Non-compete and NDA agreements

5. Organizational chart

6. Employee handbook signature page

7. Communications policy

8. Form W-4 for federal income tax withholding

9. Form I-9 to identify individuals authorized to work in the US

10. Direct deposit information

11. Register with state employment agencies

12. Drug testing records

13. Payroll records

14. Health and pension benefits records

15. FMLA forms and records

How to keep employee data safe



Be intentional in deciding where critical employee information is stored and who has access to it. This is a serious decision that requires careful thought and planning. At a minimum, physical data should be kept under lock and key, and electronic data should be password protected. Only grant access to people who need it, such as HR managers.



Create an acceptable use policy for all employees that states how employee data may be used. The policy should also explain the organization’s procedures when a violation occurs. It is also critical that you consistently enforce these policies and procedures.



Regularly review and revise your policies. If a violation occurs, ask yourself why it happened and whether you need to change your policies to prevent a future breach.



Create an incident response plan to address employee data loss or access by unauthorized people.



The case for storing employee documents in the cloud

If you run an organization that employs people, you know that the hiring and onboarding processes come with a lot of paperwork. First, you collectand then you add more as the employment continues and even when it ends.As the employer, it is your responsibility to. Improper storage or sharing of employee data will put you on the wrong side of the law, even if it’s accidental. Failing to keep complete records for the appropriate period of time is a problem as well. If you fail to comply with employee data regulations, you and your organization could face fines, penalties, litigation, and more.In this article, we will review the onboarding documents you need to collect from new employees and the best practices in data security to help keep you in compliance with the law. This shows why it's important to use an onboarding checklist to make sure all the bases have been covered.Hiring and onboarding new employees meansfor each one. If you have 15 or more employees, federal regulations dictate which documents you must keep and for how long.One of the first pieces of new hire paperwork you’ll receive is the job application. Its purpose is to uniformly collect the same data in the same order from every candidate, and it. The application should include an employee signature attesting to the accuracy of all information on the job application and consent for a background check. It’s recommended that you keep this information for at least 1 year after the position has been filled.While the law doesn't require you to keep employment offer letters, it is. They should describe employees’ compensation, job duties and responsibilities. This information is helpful if any issues arise in these areas.Not all employers have an official employment or employee contract. However, if your company does use employment contracts to spell out the, you’ll need to keep this document.If your company employsand non-compete agreements, make sure your new team member has copies of those documents. Before employees sign such agreements, they should read them thoroughly. These documents outline what your employee is allowed to say about your company, the types of information and intellectual property that belongs to your company, the types of businesses they may not work for after they leave your company, and the length of time the restrictions apply.To help your employeeand its structure, you may want to provide them with a chart that details each department, what that department does and who’s in charge of that department. This chart should also give contact information for each department.If your company has an employee handbook that outlines the, it should include a signature page. The signature page serves as evidence that you provided notice of your policies and procedures. You must keep that page for at least 3 years.Your employee handbook might include your communications policy, but it still is advisable to supply your new hire with a separate communications document. It can outline how to communicate with other employees, departments, and managers in the company andand other individuals outside of the company.You must provide your new and existing employees with a W-4 that allows them to change their. It is your responsibility to keep track of each employee’s most recent W-4 form, and to ensure that employee paychecks reflect their most recent withholding choices. You must keep these tax documents on file for each employee for at least 4 years after the date the employment tax is due or is paid, whichever is later.The employee must provide, and that is done through the I-9 form. Larger employers can sign up for the E-Verify system, which compares the information on Form I-9 with federal databases. In some states, E-Verify is required for all employers, so check your state regulations. Employers must keep I-9 forms for 3 years after the date of hire, or 1 year after the date that employment ends, whichever is later. These forms must be stored separately from other employee data.Most employees prefer to get paid via direct deposit into their bank accounts. To accomplish this you’ll need to supply your new employee with aor give them access to a company benefits portal where they can input their bank account numbers and deposit preferences.Each state has its own forms and requirements, but generally, you will need to collect and submit paperwork to your state’s new hire registration system. You will also need to, labor agency and worker’s compensation agency and keep all records of employment taxes for at least four years after filing the 4th quarter for the year.If you require a, or drug testing during employment, you must maintain records of the test results for at least 1 year. If you are subject to Department of Transportation regulations, you must keep them for 5 years.You must keep all payroll records, including time cards for non-exempt employees, for at least 3 years. Be sure your records include the, such as base salary, overtime, and bonuses.You must maintain records offor at least 6 years, including information necessary for former employees to apply for COBRA.When an employee requests leave under the, you need to keep a record for a minimum of 3 years, even if you deny the leave. If you do approve it, you'll need to track when the leave began and how much time was used. This includes documenting intermittent leave.Please note that this is not an exhaustive list.. Please check with your state’s tax and labor agencies to inquire about additional employment form requirements.All employers have a responsibility to keep their employees’ personal data safe. Improper storage or sharing of employee data canby employees or fined by federal and state agencies.These are some best practices forduring the onboarding process and beyond:for HR and employee data has a lot of benefits. It makes saving, securing, and finding documents easier for everyone involved.For one thing, cloud storage will help you to. A traditional paper-filing system keeps all this paperwork in different physical locations, but cloud storage can make records accessible from anywhere.It is also. You may have heard horror stories about computer hackers stealing a company’s employee data, but cloud storage is far less vulnerable than physical storage.What’s more, aallows HR teams to run audits and track missing, required, and renewable documents. Most cloud systems let you instantly file forms with state and federal agencies, making the entire onboarding process less cumbersome.Employees come with a lot of paperwork, especially during the hiring and onboarding process. Failing to keep the appropriate documents or store them securely can put you at. Be sure that you are aware of all the documents you need to collect from new employees, as well as best practices in data security to stay in compliance with the law.