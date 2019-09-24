How to Write a Termination Letter Including Templates

What should you include in an employee termination letter?



Terminating employees is a difficult but unavoidable part of being an HR representative. One thing you’ll need to know as employees are officially terminated is how to write an effectiveUnlike a new-hire employment letter, employee termination letters are standard business letters that clearly communicate the reason(s) for a termination. They also contain several categories of information, which this article will cover.In some states, employers are legally required to write a termination letter every time they dismiss an employee. Some employment contracts also contain that requirement. Even when termination letters are legally optional, it’s still a good idea to include them as part of the. A well-written termination letter can help prevent employees from filing wrongful termination claims.This article will cover what HR professionals need to know about. We include 2 samples that apply to both onsite and remote employees being terminated. One is for terminationcause due to layoffs, downsizing, or job eliminations. The other is for terminationscause, when employees are let go for poor job performance or misconduct. You can use these as templates for creating your own custom letters.Attach an exit interview form and state when the employee's exit interview will take place. For, consider determining and sharing the company's rehire policy after termination. End the letter on a positive note, with contact name and info., wishing the employee well in their future endeavors.When, avoid including anything that might provide cause for a future lawsuit. Don't apologize for terminating the employee, don't joke around, don't get angry, and don't give your opinion. Keep the letter straightforward, respectful, and factual.Dear ,We regret to inform you that your employment with is being terminated effective . This decision is final. We are terminating your employment because of .Please return by the end of the day . You will receive your final paycheck and reimbursement for your days of unused vacation time after we have received these items.Out of appreciation for your service, we would like to offer you a severance check in the amount of . You will receive your severance check upon signing and returning the enclosed release of claims document.Your healthcare benefits will continue for the remainder of the calendar month. If you would like to continue to use our group health plan through COBRA, please fill out the enclosed COBRA forms and return them to HR within 60 days of the date your coverage is set to end.Please keep in mind that you have signed . For your reference, we have enclosed a copy.We have also enclosed an exit interview form. Please fill it out to provide us with feedback about your time and experience with . We would be happy to meet with you at to discuss your thoughts.If you have questions about this letter or your termination, please contact .We wish you well in your. I would be happy to provide you with a reference letter to help you as you search for a new job.Sincerely,Dear ,This letter is to inform you that your employment with is being terminated, effective immediately. This decision is final.We are terminating your employment for the following reasons:You received the following warnings and disciplinary actions prior to this termination, as outlined in our employee disciplinary policy:You must return by the end of the day today. You will receive yourand reimbursement for your days of unused vacation time once we have received these items.Your healthcare benefits will continue for the remainder of the calendar month. If you would like to continue to use our group health plan through COBRA, please fill out the enclosed COBRA forms and return them to HR within 60 days of the date your coverage is set to end.Also, please keep in mind that you have signed . For your reference, we have enclosed a copy.If you have any questions about this letter or your termination, please contact .We wish you well in your future career.Sincerely,When anends, the separation often represents temporary hardship for one or both parties. A well-writtenbecomes an important element of effectively communicating employee layoffs and other terminations in tough times.To keep up with news, tips, and other resources for HR and business management, visit TriNet daily.