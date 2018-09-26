51 Practical Gifts for Coworkers That Won’t Dent Your Paycheck

Buying gifts for coworkers? Do you need some gift ideas that won't break the bank? Maybe you’re thinking of small gifts for managers in your office. If you supervise staff, you might be looking for employee gift ideas. Sometimes the whole staff pitches in on group gifts for an employee retirement or wedding shower.

But it’s difficult to know what to get for your coworkers. While you see each other frequently, you might not know what their interests are outside of work.

To help you avoid giving yet another Starbucks gift card or edible flower arrangement, we’ve compiled a list of 51 practical gifts for coworkers that they will actually use.

These are all great ideas for a white elephant gift exchange, Secret Santa, going away party, or a coworker’s birthday.

For the Office Techie

For the Coffee Lover



The Coffee Cookie: We’re guessing you work with a lot of coffee drinkers-- so this might be one of the best gifts for coworkers. This little gadget keeps to-go coffee hot. It’s a portable, rechargeable coffee heater that fastens to the bottom of your disposable cup and pauses your beverage at your preferred temperature. $14.99

The gift of caffeine from FORTO, a 2oz. ready-to-drink coffee shot, equal to 1 or 2 cups of coffee. $11.95 for a box of 6.



For the Tool Geek



Grill cleaner and flipping tool: WiseGuyz Gadgets is $19.95. It cleans the tops and sides of your grill grates, and you can use it to flip your burgers too.

R2D2 Screwdriver: Includes 1 slotted and 2 Phillips head steel bits, so your co-worker’s favorite droid can help him out of a jam. $14.99

Keychain multi-tool: This one from Swiss + Tech is $6.95, and it includes a flat screwdriver, bottle opener, Phillips screwdriver, serrated and straight knife blades as well as a micro eyeglass screwdriver, all in a compact keychain that fits in your pocket.

Life hammer: This may not be your typical gift, but everyone should have one in their glove box. It cuts your seatbelts and breaks your car windows in case of an emergency. $6.14

Small tool kit: Do you have some younger employees? These are great gifts for coworkers who are just moving out on their own! Give them a few tools to get started. $16.69 Apollo Tools

Fix a flat repair kit: It’s always a good idea to keep one of these in the glove box. $21.99

Hair clip multi-tool: You’ve seen those movies where a woman pulls a pin out of her hair to pick a lock, right? That could be your co-worker. These are actual hair clips that can also be used as a bottle opener, nail file, ruler, and screwdriver. 3 pack for $26.95.

Red wine stain emergency kit We all have that one coworker who inevitably spills their wine at happy hour. This will keep the stain from setting in. $12

Keyfinder: Your coworker's keys will be hanging safely inside her purse, but the clip is on the outside, so she won’t have to dig through her bag to find them. $7.95.

Purse hook: Your coworker will never have to take up a bar stool or chair with her purse again. $9.99 for a 3 pack



For the Homebody



Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutters: For the health nut in your office. These are great gifts for coworkers who are creative cooks-- it turns vegetables into noodles. $11.99

Olive oil. We weren’t going to include any food on this list, because we know your entire office is sick of shortbread cookies and fruit cake, but this is actually a practical food. If your coworker cooks at all, he needs olive oil at home. This one, Holy Smoke Smoked Olive Oil is $15 per 8.5fl.oz, and it’s different enough to be a cute gift.

Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber: This one is a bit pricier than the others on our list, but we promise, it’s worth it. This thing effortlessly scrubs dirt and grime off of tile, grout, or any other hard surface in your home. $49.99

Pocket fan: For your co-worker who always complains that it’s too hot in the office. $11.98.

Mini space heater: Don’t forget the coworker who’s always cold! $19.99

Booklight: Your coworker can clip this wooden clothespin light to a book or anything else she needs to see in the dark. $12

Pocket Picnic Blanket: It’s waterproof. You coworker can use it for camping, beach trips, hiking, and picnics. This one from Matador is $29.95.

Pot clips: Rest spoons and spatulas on the edge of the pot without getting your stovetop dirty. $6.99

Snap strainer: Drain pasta right out of the pot without a colander. A good space saver for your coworker with the tiny apartment. $13.99



For the Traveler



Plant self-watering globe: These are great gifts for coworkers who love plants but are never home to water them. $14

Travel toiletry bag: Everyone who travels a lot should have one of these. It hangs on the towel hook in the bathroom, and all of your toiletries are right there. This one from Mister Bag is $15.95.

Travel size hand cream This is convenient to keep in a purse or briefcase, especially if your job involves a lot of handwashing. $5.99

Stainless Steel Water Bottle: Help your coworkers reduce their carbon footprint with this gift that they can bring anywhere.

Reusable lunch bag: This one from Mier comes adult colors that work for men and women. $17.55

Sleep Headphones: How many of your coworkers could use more sleep? This comfy headband has built-in headphones that you can wear while you’re sleeping, relaxing, or meditating. $18.97

Sleep mask: Again, everyone needs sleep, and most people don’t get enough. Get these gifts for coworkers who snooze on their desks! $9.69



For Just About Anyone