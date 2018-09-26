51 Practical Gifts for Coworkers That Won’t Dent Your Paycheck

Buying gifts for coworkers? Do you need some gift ideas that won't break the bank? Maybe you’re thinking of small gifts for managers in your office. If you supervise staff, you might be looking for employee gift ideas. Sometimes the whole staff pitches in on group gifts for an employee retirement or wedding shower.
But it’s difficult to know what to get for your coworkers. While you see each other frequently, you might not know what their interests are outside of work.
To help you avoid giving yet another Starbucks gift card or edible flower arrangement, we’ve compiled a list of 51 practical gifts for coworkers that they will actually use.
These are all great ideas for a white elephant gift exchange, Secret Santa, going away party, or a coworker’s birthday.