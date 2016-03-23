Rishika Agarwalla
Rishika is a product marketing manager at TriNet.
3 Articles
The Affordable Care Act Turns Six: Let’s Take a Look at the Year Ahead!
Six years ago, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) transformed healthcare and became part of the business landscape for every employer. Since then, we have seen significant changes in regulations, penalties and deadlines affecting employers of all sizes. Here are some of the aspects of the ACA to keep top of mind this year.
March 23, 2016 ・4 mins read
Key HR Regulations You Should Keep in Mind While Planning 2017, Part 1
2017 brings many changes, including a new administration in the White House starting Jan. 20. Many in the HR community predict that the new administration will also bring a host of regulatory changes that could impact you and your business. In this two-part series, we have compiled a list of key issues that you should keep an eye on as you plan for 2017.
・4 mins read
Key HR Regulations You Should Keep in Mind While Planning 2017, Part 2
The new year brings a new administration in the White House starting Jan. 20. Many in the HR community predict that the new administration will also bring a host of regulatory changes that could impact you and your business. In the second part of our two-part series, we highlight more issues that you should keep an eye on as you plan for 2017.
・4 mins read
