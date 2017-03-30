Sujan Patel
Sujan Patel is the co-founder of Web Profits, a growth marketing agency, and a partner in a handful of software companies. Between his consulting practice and his software companies, Sujan’s goal is to help entrepreneurs and marketers scale their businesses.
Culture
3 Ways to Effectively Mentor Millennial Employees
Pew Research reported in 2015 that millennials have surpassed Gen X as the largest generation in the U.S. labor force. As they become a major part of your work force, you should embrace their perspective, channel it for the benefit of your business, and provide them with positive mentoring.
July 2, 2025 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
3 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Do Early On
Though the barriers to launching your own venture have never been lower, about 20% of small businesses fail in their first year and 50% of small businesses fail in their fifth year. But you can increase your chances of beating the odds. Before you go all-in on your company concept, take the following three steps to set yourself up for success.
September 7, 2017 ・4 mins read
Wellness
Want to Take a Summer Vacation? Here Are Some Expert Tools to Help You Manage Your Business From Afar
If you’re an entrepreneur with a growing business, the thought of taking time away from the office may sound like a total impossibility. Fortunately, with a little planning and preparation, you can take vacations while continuing to manage your employees. You just need to take a few steps ahead of time.
March 30, 2017 ・4 mins read
