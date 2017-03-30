Want to Take a Summer Vacation? Here Are Some Expert Tools to Help You Manage Your Business From Afar

If you’re an entrepreneur with a growing business, the thought of taking time away from the office may sound like a total impossibility. Fortunately, with a little planning and preparation, you can take vacations while continuing to manage your employees.
You just need to take a few steps ahead of time.
1) Set up your systems
Systems help your business run more efficiently, whether you’re on vacation or in the office. A few in particular you’ll want to set up include:
2) Automate where you can
As you’re building your systems, look for internal processes that can be set to run without your input.
If you encounter tasks that can’t be automated but don’t require your direct input, consider bringing on a virtual assistant to lighten your load.
3) Prepare your employees
Systems and automation are important but recognize that they alone won’t be enough to keep your operation running smoothly if your employees aren’t prepared for your absence.
4) Have a backup plan
Whether you’ll be out of town for a day, a week or a month, develop written backup plans detailing what you’ll do to cope with these (and other) emergencies:
Going on vacation as an entrepreneur may mean you aren’t able to unplug entirely, but getting away is still a vital part of maintaining your work/life balance. Take the steps above to keep your company running as smoothly as possible while you’re away, and then sit back, relax and enjoy your vacation.
