Table of contents
- 1.Introduction: Why you should care about Gen Z language
- 2.The vocabulary: top Gen Z terms and how they translate at work
- 3.Slay
- 4.No Cap
- 5.Bet
- 6.Rizz
- 7.IYKYK
- 8.Sus
- 9.It’s Giving…
- 10.Main Character Energy
- 11.Beyond the buzzwords: Why this language matters in HR
- 12.It builds bridges across generations
- 13.It reveals values and priorities
- 14.It helps avoid miscommunication
- 15.Communication best practices for managers
- 16.Don’t try too hard
- 17.Ask if you don’t know
- 18.Focus on the message, not the medium
- 19.Use humor wisely
- 20.Train for inclusivity
- 21.What not to do as a manager
- 22.HR takeaway: Slang as a culture signal
- 23.Conclusion: It’s giving connection
Introduction: Why you should care about Gen Z language
If you’re a manager today, you’re probably juggling plenty already: budgets, deadlines, performance reviews, the occasional printer jam that somehow only happens when you’re running late. But here’s one more thing creeping into the workplace: Gen Z slang.
Before you roll your eyes, here’s the truth: learning a few of these terms isn’t about “being cool” (spoiler: your team knows you’re not trying to be social media famous). It’s about building bridges with a generation that now makes up nearly 30% of the workforce. Communication is one of the most important skills a manager can develop, and knowing what your team means when they say “that’s sus” could prevent confusion, miscommunication, and missed opportunities for connection.
This guide will walk you through popular Gen Z terms, how they show up in workplace conversations, and—most importantly—what HR professionals and managers can learn from them. Spoiler: it’s not about using slang in every meeting. It’s about understanding your people and the different generations in your workforce.
The vocabulary: top Gen Z terms and how they translate at work
Here’s your crash course in Gen Z terms you’re most likely to hear (or see on internal platform channels).
1. Slay
- Meaning: To crush it, succeed brilliantly.
- Workplace Use: “That client presentation? Total slay.”
- Manager Takeaway: Think of it as the sparkly cousin of “great job.” If an employee says you “slayed,” it’s genuine praise—even if it makes you blush.
2. No Cap
- Meaning: “For real” or “I’m not exaggerating.”
- Workplace Use: “That was the busiest Monday of the quarter, no cap.”
- Manager Takeaway: This signals honesty and emphasis. Consider it the modern “I swear.”
3. Bet
- Meaning: Agreement, confirmation, or “challenge accepted.”
- Workplace Use: Employee: “I’ll get the numbers to you by 3.” Manager: “Bet.”
- Manager Takeaway: It’s a fast, casual “okay.” Pro tip: you can acknowledge it without feeling like you need to say it yourself.
4. Rizz
- Meaning: Charisma or charm, especially in communication.
- Workplace Use: “She’s got serious rizz with new clients.”
- Manager Takeaway: This is just another way of acknowledging great soft skills. In HR-speak: emotional intelligence with flair.
5. IYKYK
- Meaning: “If you know, you know.”
- Workplace Use: “Friday bagels—iykyk.”
- Manager Takeaway: Shorthand for inside jokes or shared experiences. Be careful with this one; it can unite teams but also accidentally exclude.
6. Sus
- Meaning: Suspicious, sketchy.
- Workplace Use: “That vendor invoice looks sus.”
- Manager Takeaway: This is healthy skepticism, Gen Z style. Instead of brushing it off, lean into it—sometimes “sus” instincts uncover real risks.
7. It’s Giving…
- Meaning: The vibe or impression something gives off.
- Workplace Use: “The new office furniture? It’s giving startup energy.”
- Manager Takeaway: It’s not about what something is, but what it feels like. This is shorthand for culture and perception.
8. Main Character Energy
- Meaning: Confident, standout behavior—acting like the star of the show.
- Workplace Use: “She walked into that pitch with main character energy—and won it.”
- Manager Takeaway: Harness it for presentations and leadership opportunities, but coach balance so it doesn’t overshadow collaboration.
Beyond the buzzwords: Why this language matters in HR
Now, you might be wondering: Do I really need to memorize slang to be a good manager? The answer is no. But here’s why understanding it matters:
1. It builds bridges across generations
Every generation introduces new language to the workplace. Baby Boomers brought “climbing the corporate ladder.” Gen X gave us “thinking outside the box.” Millennials delivered “side hustle” and “adulting.” Gen Z is simply next in line.
Acknowledging their slang shows you’re paying attention to the way they communicate—even if you never use the words yourself. This small effort can help close generational gaps, foster respect, and demonstrate cultural awareness.
2. It reveals values and priorities
Gen Z terms aren’t just “cute expressions.” They often point to deeper values:
- “Sus” = skepticism toward institutions and a drive for transparency.
- “Main Character Energy” = confidence and self-advocacy.
- “It’s Giving…” = awareness of perception, branding, and culture.
By decoding their language, managers gain insight into what motivates this generation—things like authenticity, recognition, and culture fit.
3. It helps avoid miscommunication
Imagine your employee calls a policy “sus,” and you mistake it for disrespect instead of legitimate concern. Understanding slang helps you respond to the intent behind the word instead of reacting defensively.
Communication best practices for managers
So, how should managers and HR professionals respond when Gen Z terms pop up? Here are a few tips:
1. Don’t try too hard
The fastest way to lose credibility is to overuse slang that doesn’t feel natural. Saying “slay” every five minutes in a performance review? Cringe (to borrow another Gen Z favorite). Instead, just acknowledge you understand what’s being said .
2. Ask if you don’t know
It’s okay to say, “Hey, I’m not familiar with that term—what does it mean?” This shows humility and curiosity, which Gen Z values. You don’t need a slang dictionary in your desk drawer (though you now basically have one).
3. Focus on the message, not the medium
If an employee says, “That meeting was sus,” don’t get hung up on the word—focus on the concern. Dig deeper: what about the meeting felt off? The language is just the entry point.
4. Use humor wisely
A little humor goes a long way. If your team says the catered lunch “slayed,” you can smile and say, “Bet.” Leaning into the joke occasionally shows flexibility and approachability. Just don’t force it—forced slang is like dad jokes with extra seasoning.
5. Train for inclusivity
If slang starts excluding team members (especially across generations or cultures), step in. For example, inside jokes using “iykyk” can unintentionally leave people out. Encourage your team to balance fun with inclusivity.
What not to do as a manager
Let’s be clear: not all slang is workplace appropriate, and managers need to set boundaries. Here are some “don’ts”:
- Don’t police slang harshly unless it’s offensive or discriminatory. Overreacting makes you seem out of touch.
- Don’t force slang into official communications. Your HR handbook doesn’t need to say “No cap: dress code matters.”
- Don’t mock employees for using their language. It comes across as dismissive.
- Don’t assume slang = lack of professionalism. Gen Z can balance casual communication with serious work ethic.
HR takeaway: Slang as a culture signal
Ultimately, Gen Z slang in the workplace isn’t about replacing professional communication. It’s a signal about culture, authenticity, and connection. The fact that an employee feels comfortable enough to say, “That policy seems sus” means they feel engaged enough to speak up. That’s a good thing.
For HR leaders, slang is also a reminder: communication styles evolve. Creating space for new expressions—and training managers to understand them—can help build inclusive, adaptive company cultures where employees feel seen.
Conclusion: It’s giving connection
As a manager, you don’t need to master every trending phrase (and trust me, by the time you do, a new one will emerge). But showing awareness, curiosity, and openness to generational language can strengthen your leadership and your team dynamics.
When in doubt, remember: it’s less about the words themselves and more about what they represent—authenticity, confidence, transparency, and connection.
So the next time your employee tells you their presentation “slayed,” smile, nod, and maybe even reply, “Bet.”
