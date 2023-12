10 Inspiring Company Culture Examples

Types of company culture

People, perks, and places

Strong benefits and perks

Rewards and positive feedback

69% of workers felt spurred on to work harder when the company appreciated and recognized their efforts.

Flexible working locations and hours

Transparent communication and trust

Making work fun

10 great company culture examples

1. Warby Parker

2. Zappos

3. Adobe

4. REI

5. Google

6. Airbnb

7. Patagonia

8. Bain & Company

9. Squarespace

10. Chevron

Ready to boost your company's culture?

If someone asked you to, how would you respond? Would you hold it up as one of the great company culture examples?Deloitte reports that 88% of employees and 94% of upper management believe that a strong culture is essential to a company’s success. They also report that a well-defined business strategy and core values and beliefs , clearly communicated throughout the company, contribute toUnlike a company's values or a company's mission statement, which are normally codified in written documentation, company culture is theimpacting employee engagement and productivity. Your corporate culture reflects the habits, values, behaviors, and interactions between employees, management, and clients.Company culture naturally affects productivity, recruitment efforts, employee retention, and future success. There are several different types of organizational culture in the corporate world. In this article, we'll describe common types of company cultures and some of the methods the companies employ. Then, we'll look at some great company culture examples that you can use to work on, all the way from upper management to new hires.Looking at the types of company culture below, consider. Does it have aspects of more than one?Old-school corporate organization where the CEO calls the shots. The chain of command and company policies command respect. Younger workers may consider this a negative culture.Creating the perfect team where everyone works well together is the goal. Managers frequently organize team-building activities.The exact opposite of hierarchy culture, horizontal culture puts everyone on the same footing for pitching ideas and pulling the weight of the company equally. Also called “start-up” culture.Companies in the middle of a merger, acquisition, or major market shift find themselves here. Risk and uncertainty require employees to be flexible.These companies hire only the top talent and innovators who can bring big ideas to the table and stay ahead of industry trends.Before we launch into the culture examples, it’s important to understand that your company may be a hybrid of two or more models discussed here. That’s perfectly fine, as long as it includes things thatin their work. A people-first approach is usually the best way to go. Some of those key company culture aspects include:When employees feel protected and well-served by their benefits package, it gives them peace of mind andwith the company. Added perks can also make employees feel valued. Things like childcare, discounts on skills-building classes, stress-relief perks, local restaurant discounts, and good vacation and personal-time policies help employees achieve that all-important work-life balance. As a result, they feel more engaged and productive while they’re on the clock.To boost morale and productivity across the board, there’s nothing quite like catching someone doing a great job and. In fact, Hubspot found that 69% of workers felt spurred on to work harder when the company appreciated and recognized their efforts Giving employees, with flexible hours, has been a long-running conversation in HR circles, but the pandemic really put all of the theories to the test. The German Institute of Labor Economics took a closer look at how flexible work arrangements impacted productivity and found strong increases in productivity among workers with more flexible work arrangements.Employees report feeling like they work in a positive company culture and are more engaged in their work when the leadership team communicates frequently, clearly, and openly about the company’s values, status, trajectory, and performance management. They feel especiallywhen they see that employee feedback is taken seriously. In fact, when employees talk about poor culture, lack of communication is usually one of the key complaints.Would you like to enhance creativity, build positive work relationships, and reduce stress at your company? All of those things can. Try embracing fun lunches, meditation rooms, brighter colors, indoor plants, comfortable work areas, bring-your-dog-to-work days, scavenger hunts, and fun team-building exercises that include even your remote team members.The following 10 corporations stand apart as company culture examples that you may be able toThe direct-to-consumer eyeglass maker leans into themodel. They constantly have a team event on the calendar and schedule random workers to have lunch together so that everyone gets to know everyone else.In another team-first model, the shoe company Zappos puts its hiring emphasis on employees who fit their culture first. They have athat instills the company’s core values and base promotions on skills and productivity.The long-successful software company provides strong perks and benefits that keep employees happy while staying out of the micromanagement game. They believe thatto the best of their ability works.Flirting with the team and elite culture models, the outdoor gear and clothing company hires employees who are allabout the outdoor activities they cater to, so the culture follows naturally.A company as sprawling as Google naturally runs into cultural challenges, but they’ve long been known to, bonuses, benefits, fitness rooms, pet-friendly workspaces, and team-building parties and trips. They also go along with the elite model by hiring only the top talent.Offices are styled to look like actual vacation destinations, and anyone can use the president’s office, giving the company. Employees tout the work-life balance benefits and fun projects.The company hasand a company policy that has employees embark on outdoor adventures to test its clothing and gear. Patagonia builds a team that is as passionate about their products as they are about the outdoors.This Boston consultancy company has consistently topped thefor years because of how people-centric its culture is. Leadership focuses on mentoring talent for the future.This SaaS website building and hosting company has very few levels of hierarchy. SquareSpace tends to a horizontal culture whereand they can make a difference in the direction of the company.is what works at Chevron. Instead of focusing on “fun,” they encourage employees to watch out for each other and they provide on-site fitness centers. This creates a culture where employees feel valued.Great culture doesn’t just happen. It’s usually the result offrom top management to the newest employee. 