Client-focused is the feature

When TriNet reviews a business solution, it’s not just “Does this tool do a thing?” It’s more importantly, “Would this tool help our clients?”

The selection process to identify a business solution is practical. What is their reputation? Could this tool provide value to our clients? Might this tool be useful for the client’s business? The solution also needs to align with the broader client ecosystem and cannot be a competing product with TriNet’s products. While clients ultimately establish their own relationship with a solution provider, we approach the selection process with a critical eye and analysis as if we were a client evaluating business solutions.

Some of these business solutions are integrated with the TriNet platform, making it easier for clients to manage certain aspects of their business.

This is one of those behind-the-scenes things that clients may not see day to day, but it matters. Because when clients are choosing tools that touch data, payroll history, or benefits, reliability is not optional.

Choice without overwhelm (the “Pepsi, Coke, Sprite” principle)

TriNet Marketplace isn’t trying to give you 40 shades of blue to choose from when three shades will work best.

The goal is to give you a small set of strong options so you can decide without getting stuck in analysis paralysis. TriNet aims for three to five options in a category, the “Pepsi, Coke, Sprite” version of choice.

It’s a subtle but meaningful difference. You still get choice, but it’s the kind of choice that respects your time.

An extension of the TriNet philosophy

Marketplace isn’t a side feature. It’s a continuation of what TriNet already tries to do for its clients.

TriNet is built around helping small and midsize businesses get more done with less administrative burden, more confidence, and less uncertainty. Marketplace follows that same principle by thoughtfully helping to fill business needs through solutions that clients may need.

It’s a practical, curated path to leading solutions, when you want them, without having to hunt for them yourself.

Where to find it (and why it’s worth a peek)

Marketplace is integrated into the TriNet platform, so clients can use it alongside the tools they already rely on for payroll, timekeeping, and managing employees.

It’s also growing. The modern Marketplace experience rolled out for PEO in fall 2024 and expanded to ASO in January 2025. Since then, it’s grown from a much smaller set of vendors to roughly the mid-50s today.

If you haven’t explored TriNet Marketplace, it’s worth a quick look. You can get a preview of the Marketplace on TriNet.com under HR Services and Technology Platform or go here. You may find a tool that can help solve a real business need, without the time sink of finding and searching for vendors on your own.

FAQs

Q: How is TriNet Marketplace different from a typical app marketplace?

A: Most marketplaces are pay-to-list directories where customers do the sorting. TriNet Marketplace is deliberately curated — vendors are evaluated for relevance, reliability, and alignment with SMB client needs before being included, so clients aren't left wading through irrelevant options.

Q: How many vendors are currently in TriNet Marketplace and how does it grow?

A: The modern Marketplace experience launched for PEO clients in fall 2024, expanded to ASO in January 2025, and has since grown to roughly 55 vetted solutions. It continues to expand with a focus on quality over volume.

Q: Can TriNet Marketplace tools integrate directly with the TriNet platform?

A: Yes — some Marketplace solutions integrate directly with TriNet, making it easier to manage data, payroll history, and benefits-adjacent functions without switching between disconnected tools.