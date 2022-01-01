TriNet is a full-service professional employer organization (PEO) that provides industry specific HR solutions to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the Los Angeles area. Trust in TriNet experts to help free your SMB from HR complexities.
Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area, we’ve continued to grow and now serve clients from all over the U.S.
Greater Los Angeles is home to over 244,000 SMBs with more minority- and women-owned businesses than any other county in the nation.
A study by New York fintech consulting company SmartAsset ranked Los Angeles County fourth in the state in its economic dependence on small businesses.
TriNet provides comprehensive HR services for businesses in the Los Angeles area including workers’ compensation, payroll administration and access to employee benefits for SMBs. The greater LA area is home to some of the biggest tech companies in the country like Facebook, Google, HP, Uber and others in the Playa Vista area.
TriNet is a PEO offering full-service HR solutions to help mitigate administrative costs and employer-related risks. Our solutions include access to benefits, payroll, risk mitigation, HR consulting and more—all paired with 24/7 support* from our team.
Payroll Services: Access a single, online payroll processing platform that helps improve accounting efficiency and payroll compliance. Spend less energy on timecards with our Time & Attendance tool.
Employee Benefits: Provide access to big company benefits and help retain your best performers. TriNet works with a variety of insurance carriers so you can offer comprehensive coverage for spouses, dependents, even pets—as well as plenty of employee perks.
HR Expertise: TriNet’s dedicated team of HR consultants will help you tackle your HR needs. Our team helps reduce time spent on compliance issues so you can increase your focus on growing your business.
Average settlement amount for discrimination charges filed with the EEOC every year *
Percentage of small to midsize businesses facing an employment charge of discrimination *
* Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017).
TriNet offers a unique technology platform with comprehensive HR software and self-service tools to facilitate real-time HR administration. We’ve added a built-in expense management system that allows you to integrate your data with leading accounting solutions. When you download the TriNet Mobile app, you’ll gain access to real-time information on what you need anytime, anywhere.
Every industry has distinct needs and challenges. That’s why TriNet tailors PEO solutions that are unique to your industry. Whether you’re a financial firm dealing with hiring issues or a startup facing competition for talent, our HR experts will provide you with the support you need so you can focus on running your business. TriNet understands what it takes to run a successful business and our goal is to help you power that success.
