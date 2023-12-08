TriNet understands the complexities of SMB accounting. Operate your payroll with ease using accurate and painless payroll administration that complies with federal, state and local regulations and risk mitigation programs. TriNet supports your business with efficient technology that allows employees to enroll in direct deposit, view pay stubs, change their status, view and print W-2s and track paid time. Streamline payroll management and exert less energy on timecards with our Time & Attendance software.