Throughout Georgia there are 1 million small businesses, which makes up 99.6% of all statewide businesses.
Georgia small businesses employed 1.6 million people or 43.2% of the private workforce.
Atlanta was recently named one of the top 20 best places to start a business.
TriNet provides full-service HR solutions including worker’s compensation, payroll administration and employee benefits to SMBs in Atlanta and throughout Georgia. Our office is located in the Financial Center, where SR-400 N and SR-141 meet. We’re only eight miles north of the downtown metropolitan area in close proximity to Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza and Buckhead Village.
Address
3343 Peachtree Road NE
Suite 550
Atlanta, GA 30326
Businesses in Atlanta face unique challenges that require innovative HR solutions. By partnering with TriNet, you’ll gain access to HR consultants who can help you keep your business efficient and compliant with 24/7 support* from our team. Our human resource services include HR consulting, employee benefits, risk mitigation, payroll services and more.
HR Expertise: TriNet’s dedicated team of HR experts will help you solve human resource problems so you can focus on achieving your goals. You’ll receive access to ongoing HR advice and recommended solutions to tackle needs unique to your business.
Employee Benefits: With access to big company benefits, you’ll help make a difference in the lives of your employees. TriNet provides your employees with access to a range of benefits including health, time off, leave administration—even pet insurance.
Risk Mitigation: Be confident that TriNet’s compliance guidance will help you stay on track whenever difficult or sensitive situations arise.
TriNet understands the complexities of SMB accounting. Operate your payroll with ease using accurate and painless payroll administration that complies with federal, state and local regulations and risk mitigation programs. TriNet supports your business with efficient technology that allows employees to enroll in direct deposit, view pay stubs, change their status, view and print W-2s and track paid time. Streamline payroll management and exert less energy on timecards with our Time & Attendance software.
At TriNet, we understand that every industry is unique. That’s why we offer industry-specific HR expertise to SMBs around the country. Our team of consultants understand what it takes to run successful human resources and our goal is to help you save time so you can focus on your business. Whether you work in manufacturing, retail, or technology, our PEO and team of HR specialists can help you stay up to date on pertinent information that’s unique to your industry.
