HR Solutions for Atlanta SMBs
Throughout Georgia there are 1 million small businesses, which makes up 99.6% of all statewide businesses.
Georgia small businesses employed 1.6 million people or 43.2% of the private workforce.
Atlanta was recently named one of the top 20 best places to start a business.
About Our Atlanta, GA Office
TriNet provides full-service HR solutions including worker’s compensation, payroll administration and employee benefits to SMBs in Atlanta and throughout Georgia. Depend on TriNet HR experts to help you navigate the latest employment-related rules, regulations and compliance concerns that affect your business.
How SMBs Benefit from TriNet's Services
Small and medium-size businesses require strategic recruiting and expert HR solutions to overcome industry-specific challenges. TriNet is a PEO offering full-service human resource services to help mitigate administrative costs and employer-related risks. Our solutions include access to benefits, payroll, risk mitigation, HR consulting and more—all paired with 24/7 support*.
HR Consulting: TriNet’s dedicated team of HR experts will help you tackle needs unique to your industry. Our goal is to help you spend less time on HR so you can increase your focus on growing your business.
Employee Benefits: Provide access to big company benefits that can help boost employee retention and improve satisfaction. TriNet provides your employees and their families with access to full-service benefits plans from regional and national insurance carriers.
Risk Mitigation: Access a single, online payroll processing platform that helps improve accounting efficiency and payroll compliance. Spend less energy on timecards with our Time & Attendance tool.
Payroll Processing to Support Your Business
TriNet understands the complexities of SMB accounting. Operate your payroll with ease using accurate and painless payroll administration that complies with federal, state and local regulations and risk mitigation programs. TriNet supports your business with efficient technology that allows employees to enroll in direct deposit, view pay stubs, change their status, view and print W-2s and track paid time. Streamline payroll management and exert less energy on timecards with our Time & Attendance software.