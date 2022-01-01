TriNet is a professional employer organization (PEO) that provides industry tailored HR services to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the New York City area. By working with TriNet HR experts, you’ll receive ongoing support for employment rules, regulation and compliance concerns that affect your business.
Small businesses make up 99.8% of all New York businesses
Recent statistics reveal that New York small businesses employed 4.0 million people, or 50.2% of the private workforce.
New York is the 5th most entrepreneurial city in the country based on the analysis of SMB growth, funding and SBA loans.
TriNet’s New York office offers HR services to help you attract and retain the talent you need to elevate your business. Our office is located in Midtown East, just a few blocks away from Central Park. We’re in close proximity to notable New York landmarks like Times Square and the financial district, which includes many Fortune 500 companies like IBM, Deloitte and JPMorgan Chase.
Small and medium-size businesses in Manhattan face industry-specific HR challenges that can hinder productivity. TriNet is a PEO that offers comprehensive HR services with 24/7 support*. Our HR solutions for SMBs include access to benefits, payroll, risk mitigation, HR consulting and more.
HR Expertise: Leverage our industry-specialized team of HR consultants to help you tackle your HR needs. Spend fewer hours on compliance and more time developing your business by partnering with our team of HR experts.
Employee Benefits: A variety of benefits help keep workers happy and healthy. TriNet provides your employees and their families with access to benefits from regional and national insurance carriers so you can attract and retain valuable talent.
Payroll Services: Manage your payroll with ease using a single, online processing platform that incorporates payroll tax updates. Simplify your timecards with our Time & Attendance software.
TriNet’s technology platform provides you with self-service HR software and tools at your fingertips. With ran integrated expense management system, you’ll eliminate common hassles and harness the power of leading accounting solutions such as NetSuite, Intacct and QuickBooksTM. And by downloading the TriNet Mobile app, your employees gain access to information on their paychecks, TriNet-sponsored benefits and time off anytime, anywhere.
Every industry faces unique challenges and requires specific HR solutions. That’s why TriNet offers industry-specific HR solutions to help you address common HR concerns. Our goal is to help you save time and energy so you can focus on growing your business. Whether you run a consulting firm, manage a nonprofit or oversee a start-up technology business, TriNet’s specialists are here to help.
