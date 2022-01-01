01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > LOCATIONS > RENO

Reno

9805 Double R Boulevard
Suite 300
Reno, NV 89521

888.874.6388

About This Office

TriNet's Reno, Nevada office provides HR services including workers' compensation, payroll administration and employee benefits to small and medium size businesses. Our big-company benefits help attract the talent you need to grow, while our HR expertise and technology platform help contain HR costs and minimize employer-related risks. Find out more about our professional employer organization and HR outsourcing services.

Full-Service HR Solutions

As your company grows, so do your challenges. By teaming up with an HR solution provider, you’re freed up to focus on your people and your growing business.

Learn More about Full-Service HR Solutions
Select your HR services

HR Consulting Expertise

Rely on our industry-specialized team of experts to help you tackle your HR responsibilities.

HR Consulting Expertise

Rely on our industry-specialized team of experts to help you tackle your HR responsibilities.

Learn More

Benefit Options

Offer attractive employee benefits packages that help you compete for top talent against companies of any size.

Benefit Options

Offer attractive employee benefits packages that help you compete for top talent against companies of any size.

Learn More

Payroll Services

Access a simple solution for managing payroll and navigating evolving tax codes.

Payroll Services

Access a simple solution for managing payroll and navigating evolving tax codes.

Learn More

Risk Mitigation

Protect your business and gain confidence that complex employment-related regulations and compliance are met and checked off.

Risk Mitigation

Protect your business and gain confidence that complex employment-related regulations and compliance are met and checked off.

Learn More

Technology Platform

Access a comprehensive HR platform with self-service and mobile tools to manage your human resources needs in real time.

Technology Platform

Access a comprehensive HR platform with self-service and mobile tools to manage your human resources needs in real time.

Learn More

Recent Trends & Insights

View All Trends & Insights
Blog
Paycheck Protection Program: Updated Guidance on PPP Loan Forgiveness

As shelter in place restrictions across the country start to lift, many SMB owners juggle pressing priorities including transitioning back their employees to the workplace...

Webcast Replay
Latest News: Updated Guidance on PPP Loan Forgiveness

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) released additional and clarifying language on how the PPP loan forgiveness application process works. It is essential for small...

Whitepaper
Business Resiliency & Preparedness

SMBs are starting to look toward recovery. What are their plans? What challenges will they face? Find out what small and medium business leaders are thinking as they make their...

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy