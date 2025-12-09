HR Solutions Built for the Five Boroughs and Beyond

TriNet helps NYC and metro-area businesses spend less time on HR admin and more time on what matters. Our HR solutions offer access to quality benefits, streamlined payroll services, and expert HR support—built to meet the needs of New York’s business environment.

TriNet's been really supportive. As right-brained creatives, and even for my CFO, we don't want to have to think about all those employment-related things. New York is not an easy place to have a business—you have to be compliant in all kinds of areas. But TriNet helps make it so easy; we don't have to worry about that stuff.”
Why Choose TriNet?
Do HR with help
High-tech, high-touch
HR is both personal and operational, which is why we couple modern technology with personalized expertise.
Payroll Sync
The power of scale
Harness the power of TriNet's scale—the technology and expertise that helped process more than $73B payroll in 2024.* 
*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions.
Stay on top of HR Compliance
We help you navigate local, state and federal employment-related rules and requirements.
Competitive Benefits for New York Businesses

Offering a robust employee benefits package can help attract talent and enhance employee satisfaction. Today, access to high-quality benefits is no longer limited to large companies. TriNet provides New York businesses access to employee health benefits from top carriers such as Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and UnitedHealthcare.

TriNet's sponsored rich employee benefit plans go beyond access to exceptional health and retirement coverage to include additional benefits such as commuter benefits, pet insurance and more.

TriNet helps you navigate compliance

TriNet supports Bay Area SMBs with HR tools and best practices to help address workplace concerns, navigate compliance requirements, and fulfill required postings. We’ll help you stay informed about California’s employment-related rules and requirements, including pay, rules around employee eligibility, hiring, and wage and hour requirements. With TriNet, companies can stay organized and mitigate risk while focusing on what matters most: running their business.

TriNet is a critical part of our journey moving forward; we know we have everything we need in terms of compliance, technology, and support as we scale.”
Margaux Franconi-Aquino
Director of Human Resources, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
About Our New York Office

Our New York team brings deep experience across industries—from financial services and technology to creative agencies and nonprofits—giving us unique insight into the challenges and opportunities in the NYC metro area. With decades of proven HR expertise, TriNet is committed to helping organizations thrive by delivering industry-tailored solutions that help meet the needs of this dynamic business community.

