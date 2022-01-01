The power of end-to-end HR compliance support

Rounding out TriNet’s full-service HR solution is access to a team of experts to help MHS Artists stay abreast of employment requirements and navigate employee relations issues. Jackie is keenly aware of the sensitivity and complexity that comes when an HR challenge arises, so she leans on TriNet experts for guidance. “I always call TriNet and they've been very helpful throughout the years to help me with different situations with employees when they have issues going on,” said Jackie. “TriNet experts give me the advice on how to handle it, whether it's putting an email together, writing them up or providing me with templates. Sometimes it's not my favorite thing to do because there’s a lot to it, but TriNet has helped me get through those situations.”

With over 180 federal laws governing workplace activities, and even more that are specific to New York state and cities, businesses like MHS Artists are often confounded with understanding how to comply with requirements around HR, payroll and benefits. By working with TriNet, employment-related risks are mitigated with support of a team of HR experts and robust technology. “TriNet's been really supportive. As right-brained creatives, and even for my CFO, we don't want to have to think about all those employment-related things. New York is not an easy place to have a business—you have to be compliant in all kinds of areas. But TriNet helps make it so easy; we don't have to worry about that stuff,” acknowledged Mary.

The TriNet platform is designed to automatically put certain applicable processes in place for compliance with a particular state or locality’s employment and payroll tax withholding requirements. “There are so many changes all the time that I would need a whole HR person here to stay on top of it. It's just too much, so that's one of the biggest reasons that we value TriNet as well,” said Mary. She also greatly values TriNet experts who conduct on-site assessments at their set shop to help review potential risks with machinery and fabrication, a service that TriNet provides to certain customers based on their industry. While TriNet helps with the administrative HR tasks and maintaining compliance with HR requirements, Jackie and Mary can focus on crucial functions like billing, employee development and designing spectacular sets—not endless internet searches or expensive legal spends to receive accurate HR guidance.