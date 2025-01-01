The Essential New Hire Checklist
Congratulations!
Providing new employees with the right tools, communication and a smooth onboarding experience is essential in laying the foundation for a successful experience on your team.
In fact, a positive orientation can make all the difference in your company’s retention rates, as more than half of voluntary turnover happens within six months of a new hire’s start date. Use this checklist as a handy guide to ensure you’ve covered the bases of everything a new hire will need to know in their first week through their first 90 days. While we are using best practices gleaned from hundreds of businesses, you should tailor this template based on your organization’s needs.
PRO TIP
It can be quite daunting to collect and store this information in an organized and compliant fashion. Learn how TriNet can help you get back to doing the work that you love here.
Two Week Prior to Start Date
Depending on the size of your organization, the following tasks may fall into your court or HR’s. Regardless, be sure to have this information collected prior to your new hire’s first day to ensure you have the required documentation and can streamline applicable benefits and payroll.
One Week Prior to Start Date
Even though your hire hasn’t officially started, the week prior to their start date represents a critical prep time.
This is when you’ll build your schedule, begin building rapport and communication with their future colleagues, and provision the tools they’ll need to have a fast and lasting impact.
PRO TIP
Reflect on the responsibilities of your new hire and brainstorm who will be key collaborators in their day to day. Set these meetings up early so your existing team has time to prepare.
PRO TIP
Whether this action falls into your court or HR’s, be sure to be thinking about integral tools early on. System access can take time, and you want to ensure early access, so your new hire feels productive on day one.
First Day on the Job
A first day on the job is like any other first meeting – first impressions matter! By taking the time to go through the following, you’ll lay a strong foundation for a great chapter with your team. Be friendly, organized, and efficient in your schedule – get started with the below.
PRO TIP
If you can get everyone together for a team meeting, play a friendly ice breaker. This can ease tension and allow your group to get to know one another without the stress of completing a task or deadline.
PRO TIP
This is a good time to give them a first assignment that they can be thinking about as connections are made.
PRO TIP
As you tour with your new hire, be sure to make introductions in person. It’s always easier to draw connections in real life versus email — creating community is key to retention!
First Week on the Job
Use the first week to ensure the proper policies and procedures are learned and absorbed, and to check in that your new hire is getting introduced to the culture and the tools they need.
First 90 Days Check-in
At this point, creating routine meetings to touch base on employee performance and contentment on the job are critical to retention. Give feedback on how your new hire has been performing and address the following: