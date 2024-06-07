Managing the Coexistence of AI and Human Resources

Discover the legal and practical considerations of navigating and implementing various aspects of AI in your HR processes.

Discover the legal and practical considerations of navigating and implementing various aspects of AI in your HR processes. Join TriNet’s Executive Director of Client HR Consulting Services, Jackie Breslin, and Senior Counsel, Jyan Ferng, to learn why it’s important to develop and utilize HR best practices around AI tools you’re using in the workplace. You’ll pick up several actionable tips for embracing AI to drive innovation and mitigate potential risks while remaining compliant and forward-thinking in your HR practices.

Speakers
jacqueline Breslin Airmeet dark.png
Jacqueline Breslin
Executive Director, Client HR Consulting Services, TriNet
Jyan Ferng Airmeet dark.png
Jyan Ferng
Senior Counsel, Employment Law Compliance, TriNet
"TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director, MBANC
