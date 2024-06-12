Unlocking Talent Worldwide—SMBs Go Global

Explore how small businesses can tap into the global workforce. Discover the latest trends shaping global employment and gain insights on starting and expanding an international talent strategy.

Explore how small businesses can tap into the global workforce leveraging diverse talent pools to drive innovation and growth. Discover the latest trends shaping global employment, such as remote work technologies and cross-border collaboration tools and gain insights on starting and expanding an international talent strategy. Learn about the legal and logistical considerations involved in hiring internationally, including compliance with local labor laws and managing different time zones. By understanding these dynamics, small businesses can effectively integrate global talent, enhance their competitive edge and ensure sustainable growth in the global marketplace.

Speakers
Jessica Cote Airmeet dark.png
Jessica Cote
Divisional Vice President, Product Management, TriNet
Miranda Zolot Airmeet dark2.png
Miranda Zolot
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, TriNet
"TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director, MBANC
