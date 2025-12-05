Deep HR Expertise Meets Bay Area Innovation
Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area, TriNet has been committed to local startups and SMBs for over 30 years. Our deep experience comes from supporting companies through varied business cycles and working closely with the Bay Area’s vibrant startup ecosystem—including VC firms, accountants, and consultants. TriNet’s HR solutions deliver access to quality benefits, streamlined payroll, and expert HR support—tailored to meet the needs of growing businesses.
Competitive Benefits for Bay Area Businesses
TriNet helps you navigate compliance
TriNet supports Bay Area SMBs with HR tools and best practices to help address workplace concerns, navigate compliance requirements, and fulfill required postings. We’ll help you stay informed about California’s employment-related rules and requirements, including pay, rules around employee eligibility, hiring, and wage and hour requirements. With TriNet, companies can stay organized and mitigate risk while focusing on what matters most: running their business.
About Our Bay Area Office
TriNet was founded in the San Francisco Bay Area over 30 years ago and maintains national headquarters in Dublin. Our roots in this region run deep, and our team brings extensive experience across industries—from tech and financial services to nonprofits and retail—reflecting the diversity and innovation that define the Bay Area. TriNet is committed to supporting organizations here with trusted HR expertise and solutions that help them thrive in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.