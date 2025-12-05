Deep HR Expertise Meets Bay Area Innovation

Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area, TriNet has been committed to local startups and SMBs for over 30 years. Our deep experience comes from supporting companies through varied business cycles and working closely with the Bay Area’s vibrant startup ecosystem—including VC firms, accountants, and consultants. TriNet’s HR solutions deliver access to quality benefits, streamlined payroll, and expert HR support—tailored to meet the needs of growing businesses.

We chose TriNet because we knew they would be able to support us as we scaled. We needed the combination of support, technology, and access to benefits that TriNet provides."
Mala Wai
Head of HR and Operations at Lava.Ai
Why Choose TriNet?
Do HR with help
High-tech, high-touch
HR is both personal and operational, which is why we couple modern technology with personalized expertise.
Payroll Sync
The power of scale
Harness the power of TriNet's scale—the technology and expertise that helped process more than $73B payroll in 2024.* 
*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions.
Stay on top of HR Compliance
We help you navigate local, state and federal employment-related rules and requirements.
Competitive Benefits for Bay Area Businesses

Offering a robust employee benefits package can help attract talent and enhance employee satisfaction. Today, access to high-quality benefits is no longer limited to large companies. TriNet provides San Francisco and Bay businesses access to employee health benefits from top carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kaiser, and UnitedHealthcare.
TriNet helps you navigate compliance

TriNet supports Bay Area SMBs with HR tools and best practices to help address workplace concerns, navigate compliance requirements, and fulfill required postings. We’ll help you stay informed about California’s employment-related rules and requirements, including pay, rules around employee eligibility, hiring, and wage and hour requirements. With TriNet, companies can stay organized and mitigate risk while focusing on what matters most: running their business.

Joseph Guzel, Principal at Crosslink Capital
When we make a new investment, TriNet is one of the first recommendations that we make to our startup founders for their employees."
Joseph Guzel
Principal at Crosslink Capital
About Our Bay Area Office

TriNet was founded in the San Francisco Bay Area over 30 years ago and maintains national headquarters in Dublin. Our roots in this region run deep, and our team brings extensive experience across industries—from tech and financial services to nonprofits and retail—reflecting the diversity and innovation that define the Bay Area. TriNet is committed to supporting organizations here with trusted HR expertise and solutions that help them thrive in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

