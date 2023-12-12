Brokers are trusted advisors when it comes to finding the right benefit plans. That’s why we give you the power to choose who you work with.
With thousands to choose from, we’ve engaged with top firms. Plus, TriNet preferred broker partners have proven experience in maximizing the value of our platform.
With any HR Platform base plan, Benefits Administration is included if you work with an assigned TriNet broker partner.*
Want to keep your existing broker? No problem. TriNet HR Platform allows you to continue working with your broker and integrate their plans onto our platform.
Available as an optional add on to any HR package.