Information Highlights Some Carriers Waiving Payments for Co-pays, Cost-Sharing, Lab Testing, Telemedicine and More

Dublin, CA — April 6, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources, is providing its more than 18,000* small and medium size business (SMB) customers with a one-stop resource for how major health insurance carriers are adapting their offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic. These adaptations include such vital services as waived copays, cost-sharing, lab testing and telemedicine

"As SMBs deal with the challenges they are facing, TriNet is a resource for them to quickly seek out answers to their pressing questions," said Ed Griese, TriNet SVP of Insurance Services. "To make it easy for SMB owners and employees to find resources, we’re providing a list of some of the offerings and treatment options that health insurance carriers are making available. Our goal is to help alleviate some of the stress businesses are experiencing during these unprecedented times," Griese added.

Health insurance carriers are adjusting plans based on the current climate to better serve plan participants. For example, all carriers TriNet contracts with have waived their telemedicine copays and CVS Health will send Aetna members who have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis a care package of CVS supplies to both help relieve symptoms and help keep their household clean to protect others from potential exposure.



A sampling of some of these offerings, as of April 3, 2020, from health insurance carriers include:

Carrier Coverage for Telemedicine Coverage for COVID-19 Treatment Aetna $0 through 6/4/20 CVS Health announced on 3/25/20 it is waiving cost-sharing and co-pays for inpatient hospital admissions related to COVID-19 for members of Aetna-insured commercial plan sponsors. This policy is effective immediately for any such admission through June 1, 2020.

CVS Health will send a Healing Better care package to members with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses who have been identified via utilization management processes following inpatient hospitalization. The care package will contain CVS supplies to help relieve symptoms as well as personal and household cleaning supplies to help keep others in the home protected from potential exposure. Kaiser Telehealth channels

Phone

Video

Email

E-visit*

24/7 Advice

CareChat*

Doctor-to-Doctor Consults

kp.org

Wellnes Coach *Capabilities vary by region $0

Kaiser Permanente will waive member out of pocket cost for the treatment of COVID-19 related inpatient and outpatient services. This elimination of member out of pocket costs will apply to all fully insured benefit plans, in all lines of business in all markets, unless prohibited or modified by local law or regulation. This waiver would apply for all dates of service (admissions) from April 1 through May 31, 2020, unless superseded by government action or extended by Kaiser Permanente. This waiver does not automatically apply to self-funded customers, but Kaiser will begin immediately contacting all self-funded customers and encouraging them to adopt this change. Blue Shield of California $0 through 5/31/20 Normal cost-sharing applies.** Florida Blue Normal cost sharing currently applies however FL Blue is in the process of updating their system to allow for $0. Start date for the $0 is pending. COVID-19 treatment will be covered at 100% including inpatient services Tufts Health Plan (For Duration of Crisis) $0 No copayments for medically necessary Coronavirus treatment. This coverage applies at in-network providers, urgent care centers, emergency rooms and other facilities—and at out-of-network providers in the event a member cannot easily find an in-network provider to provide timely services. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Doctor On Demand $0 through 4/13/20 Normal cost-sharing applies.** Blue Cross of Idaho $0 Normal cost-sharing applies.**

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina $0 through 5/6/2020 Normal cost-sharing applies.** Empire BlueCross BlueShield $0 through 6/14/20 Waiving member cost-sharing for the treatment of COVID-19 through 5/31/20 UnitedHealthcare $0 through 6/18/20 Waiving member cost-sharing for the treatment of COVID-19 through 5/31/20





TriNet recently compiled information for SMBs to understand the range of health coverage offerings available to them. With the looming health insurance coverage gap, TriNet is facilitating access to alternative health plan options in addition to COBRA. TriNet has also been hosting regular webinars to help SMBs navigate their options—as well as ongoing blog series to provide timely information.



About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

* As of December 31, 2019

** Normal cost sharing refers to any copays or deductibles as part of carrier plan provision.









TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.





