COVID-19 Preparedness Center
Want more information about the pandemic and its impact on business and the economy? We have resources to guide and empower you. Learn More
Insights and Perspective
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many small and medium-size businesses to rapidly pivot how they do business. For most companies, this meant the move to a remote workforce during much of 2020 and even well into 2021.
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Turning the Great Resignation into the Great Retention: Expert Tips for Keeping Your Employees Happy
During COVID-19, as several businesses pivoted their operations to meet the challenges they suddenly faced, many individuals started to look inward also. As internationally renowned workforce strategist and management trendspotter Seth Mattison shared at TriNet PeopleForce, “when the pandemic hit, we were given the gift of introspection.”
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Transitioning Back to Workplace
Read our article with valuable guidance for businesses transitioning their employees back to the workplace and resuming operations during these unprecedented times.
Customer Heroes
Many of our customers can only be described as incredible. They’ve extended their businesses to answer community and global needs during the COVID-19 crisis.
TriNet | Harris Poll
Preparing for Recovery
Most SMB leaders (70%) have a recovery strategy in place, and two thirds (68%) expect their businesses will be able to bounce back in 6 months or less once they’re able to operate at full capacity again. Dealing with the economic downturn and new social distancing requirements rise to the top in terms of recovery challenges, even more so than recovering from lost sales. Find out whether SMBs think their business will be stronger, weaker or about the same as it was before the pandemic—the results may surprise you.
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Business Continuity Planning
Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) SMBs have a formalized business continuity plan in place, but of these, nearly half (46%) haven’t updated it within the past year or had a plan specifically to handle a pandemic (only 18%). Find out what changes SMB leaders have already made, or plan to make, to their continuity plans after their experience handling the COVID-19 crisis and in which specific areas.
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Pain Points and Support
In light of the difficulties, 86% of SMB leaders say their business has handled the challenges brought on by the pandemic well. And the support that SMBs feel from colleagues and community has played a big role. Find out what the single most difficult area of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis has been – it may not be what you might expect.
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Additional Resources
TriNet continues to closely monitor the situation and is following recommendations from:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Federal Emergency Management Agency
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Customer Solution Center
For questions contact: employees@trinet.com 800.638.0461 6AM - 12AM EST, Monday - Friday
Media & PR
Renee Brotherton Vice President, Corporate Communications 925.965.8441