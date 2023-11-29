COVID-19 Preparedness Center

Want more information about the pandemic and its impact on business and the economy? We have resources to guide and empower you. Learn More

Message from our CEO

As we navigate this challenging global event and prepare to go back to work, our thoughts go out to those impacted by COVID-19. TriNet continues to closely monitor the situation and is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for preventing spread of the virus.

We value the trust you place in us and remain steadfast in our responsibility to help support your people and your business. We are honored to serve you as we come together in this uncertain time.

Insights and Perspective

Are You Ready for 2022? HR Tips to Help Your Business Thrive This Year
Are You Ready for 2022? HR Tips to Help Your Business Thrive This Year
It’s 2022 and if the last two years have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. This year is already bringing more pandemic-related challenges for many and nobody can predict what else may come.
Read More
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many small and medium-size businesses to rapidly pivot how they do business. For most companies, this meant the move to a remote workforce during much of 2020 and even well into 2021.
Read More
Turning the Great Resignation into the Great Retention: Expert Tips for Keeping Your Employees Happy
Turning the Great Resignation into the Great Retention: Expert Tips for Keeping Your Employees Happy
During COVID-19, as several businesses pivoted their operations to meet the challenges they suddenly faced, many individuals started to look inward also. As internationally renowned workforce strategist and management trendspotter Seth Mattison shared at TriNet PeopleForce, “when the pandemic hit, we were given the gift of introspection.”
Read More
Blog Feature

Transitioning Back to Workplace Blog Series

Read our blog series with valuable guidance for businesses transitioning their employees back to the workplace and resuming operations during these unprecedented times.

Read More

Webcasts Replay

What will the post-pandemic workplace look like?
What will the post-pandemic workplace look like?
Early in March, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law, which offers aid to small and medium-size businesses and their employees impacted by the COVID pandemic. Watch this webcast as we break down the new relief package, explain how it interacts with previous COVID relief laws, and analyze the most important issues for you as a business leader.
Watch Now
Legislative Update: What the New COVID-19 Stimulus Package Means for SMBs
Legislative Update: What the New COVID-19 Stimulus Package Means for SMBs
On December 27, 2020, President Trump signed the latest relief bill into law, which offers much-needed aid to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). Join us for a live webinar as we break down what the new stimulus package means for SMBs, including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Changes and the New PPP “Second Draw” Loans.
Watch Now
COVID and Mental Health: What employers and HR need to know
COVID and Mental Health: What employers and HR need to know
In this webinar presented by TriNet and FEI, the Workforce Resilience Experts, you'll hear about the impact that COVID is having on employees' mental health and productivity and how employees’ mental health impacts the health of a company. Join this VB Live event to learn about the internal strategies organizations need now to support employees.
Watch Now
Webcast Feature

Navigating Difficult Employee Leave Scenarios in a Post-Pandemic World

On-demand Webcast | June 17, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has left an enduring impact on the workplace, causing employers to continue to navigate a maze of medical leave issues amidst shifts to virtual or hybrid workplaces. In this webinar, TriNet and experts from Littler, a leading employment law firm, tackle the most common yet difficult leave and accommodation scenarios that business leaders have encountered as we progress to a post-pandemic world.

COVID-19 is fluid and the laws continue to change therefore it is very important to review our latest content for the most up to date information.
Watch Now

CARES Act, PPP & More

Your Guide to the CARES Act: Intro to The Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act
Your Guide to the CARES Act: Intro to The Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act
Watch Now
What will the post-pandemic workplace look like?
What will the post-pandemic workplace look like?
Watch Now
The New COVID-19 Stimulus Package: What it Means for Small and Medium-Size Businesses
The New COVID-19 Stimulus Package: What it Means for Small and Medium-Size Businesses
Read More

Customer Heroes

Many of our customers can only be described as incredible. They’ve extended their businesses to answer community and global needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Read Their Stories

TriNet | Harris Poll

Preparing for Recovery
Preparing for Recovery
Most SMB leaders (70%) have a recovery strategy in place, and two thirds (68%) expect their businesses will be able to bounce back in 6 months or less once they’re able to operate at full capacity again. Dealing with the economic downturn and new social distancing requirements rise to the top in terms of recovery challenges, even more so than recovering from lost sales. Find out whether SMBs think their business will be stronger, weaker or about the same as it was before the pandemic—the results may surprise you.
Read More
Business Continuity Planning
Business Continuity Planning
Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) SMBs have a formalized business continuity plan in place, but of these, nearly half (46%) haven’t updated it within the past year or had a plan specifically to handle a pandemic (only 18%). Find out what changes SMB leaders have already made, or plan to make, to their continuity plans after their experience handling the COVID-19 crisis and in which specific areas.
Read More
Pain Points and Support
Pain Points and Support
In light of the difficulties, 86% of SMB leaders say their business has handled the challenges brought on by the pandemic well. And the support that SMBs feel from colleagues and community has played a big role. Find out what the single most difficult area of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis has been – it may not be what you might expect.
Read More

Additional Resources

TriNet continues to closely monitor the situation and is following recommendations from:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

Federal Emergency Management Agency

U.S. Small Business Administration

Contact Us
Get advice and answers from the TriNet team on the HR concerns you face.
icon_Reporting_&_Analytics.svg
Sales inquiries
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business. Contact Sales or call 888.874.6388
Contact Sales
icon_HR_Consulting.svg
Customer Solution Center
For questions contact: employees@trinet.com 800.638.0461 6AM - 12AM EST, Monday - Friday
Employees@TriNet.com
icon_Request_a_Reference.svg
Media & PR
Renee Brotherton Vice President, Corporate Communications 925.965.8441
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification