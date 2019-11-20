With an intense focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), many businesses have good intentions to get it right, but the strategy to make it happen isn't always there. Watch Kanarys co-founder and COO, Star Carter, in conversation with TriNet experts for a panel discussion on effective DEI strategies to create a workplace where everyone can thrive.
In this webinar moderated by Inc. Media and in discussion with TriNet and Salary.com compensation experts, you’ll hear about the impact of a shifting workforce on pay trends and what you should consider as you re-evaluate compensation strategies for your business in 2022.
The pace of change is accelerating. Most leaders say business is becoming increasingly unpredictable. Learn how forward-looking companies are adapting their strategies, attracting and retaining talent, designing great cultures, and finding innovative solutions to build a strong and enduring company.
Today’s workplace looks a lot different than it did 18-months ago. Since the start of the pandemic, many businesses have adjusted to a virtual or hybrid work environment, leaving HR departments scrambling to stay compliant with a myriad of federal, state and local requirements. In this webinar, you will hear from TriNet’s HR experts as they discuss best practices for staying compliant with today’s employment laws and regulations, as well as potential pitfalls.
The world of work has changed dramatically, and there's no going back to the 2019 playbook, particularly for benefits. Rethinking employee benefits and integrating them directly into your business strategy doesn't need to cost much, and the return on investment is powerful. Learn how post-pandemic players are evolving benefits to reflect what employees expect in the new normal in this on-demand webinar.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left an enduring impact on the workplace, causing employers to continue to navigate a maze of medical leave issues amidst shifts to virtual or hybrid workplaces. In this webinar, TriNet and experts from Littler, a leading employment law firm, tackle the most common yet difficult leave and accommodation scenarios that business leaders have encountered as we progress to a post-pandemic world.
SMBs must reimagine how they attract and onboard talent, if they hope to attract and retain the best and the brightest in their industry as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020’s racial turmoil. In this on-demand webinar, hear directly from talent and organization management experts about a variety of best practices for recruiting and onboarding an empowered and diverse workforce in a virtual world.
This is the third in a series of three webinars designed to give practical advice to California employers on tricky wage and hour situations related to working from home. The Labor Commissioner’s office joins TriNet to answer questions on worker classification, expenses, minimum wage and final pay.
This is the second in a series of three webinars designed to give practical advice to California employers on tricky wage and hour situations related to working from home. The Labor Commissioner’s office joins TriNet to give perspective on the business recommendations.
Your employees are your most valuable resource and companies are now realizing it's as important to invest as much thought and strategy into their employee experience as their customer experience. In this first webinar of a three-part series, you'll learn about the elements of a successful company culture, how to build a positive employee environment, and what steps to take that can shape and strengthen your culture to align with your organization’s values and goals.
Millions of people are working in a new normal—whether from home or elsewhere, and the reality is that many will not go back to the workplace fully—or at all. This massive sea change has implications for California employers. Watch the first webinar in a series of three with TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner’s Office and get important insights on what employers with a remote workforce should be thinking about to comply with wage and hour laws.
For the HR departments of small businesses, the challenges they face supporting their workforce in 2021 are unique and unprecedented. The impact of human resources on a company’s productivity has never been greater. In this on-demand webinar, TriNet’s HR experts share their insights into potential HR challenges that small businesses will face and how to prepare for them, as companies adapt to a new normal in the workplace.
Early in March, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law, which offers aid to small and medium-size businesses and their employees impacted by the COVID pandemic. Watch this webcast as we break down the new relief package, explain how it interacts with previous COVID relief laws, and analyze the most important issues for you as a business leader.
With an accelerated shift to remote work and a continued focus on equitable pay, it is important for SMBs to understand how they can engage workers and stay competitive. In this webinar presented by TriNet and compensation experts from Salary.com, you’ll hear about the impact of 2020 on compensation and benefits and what you should consider as you re-evaluate compensation strategies for your business.
As businesses adjust to meet the changing climate, they must also keep up with the changing HR landscape in 2021. From vaccine policies to diversity in leadership, watch this webcast to learn about some of the most important HR topics and compliance changes for small to mid-size business owners in 2021.
While it is always important for companies to acknowledge the necessity of protecting data, the proliferation of recent high-profile data breaches has caused data privacy issues to be top-of-mind for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). Watch this webinar to learn about the importance of privacy of security, the causes of data breaches and what SMBs can do to avoid them.
On December 27, 2020, President Trump signed the latest relief bill into law, which offers much-needed aid to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). Watch this webcast as we break down what the new stimulus package means for SMBs, including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Changes and the New PPP “Second Draw” Loans.
In this webinar presented by TriNet and FEI, the Workforce Resilience Experts, you'll hear about the impact that COVID is having on employees' mental health and productivity and how employees’ mental health impacts the health of a company. Watch to learn about the internal strategies organizations need now to support employees.
As companies start to look toward the future where workers are returning to the office in varying forms, managers will need to prepare for the complex changes that will have to be negotiated. In this webinar, you’ll learn from HR experts on what the on-going COVID-19 landscape could mean for small- to mid-size business owners, and how to effectively transition your employees from traditional workplace environments and habits to the pandemic world.
With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act recently signed into law, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) released additional and clarifying language on how the PPP loan forgiveness application process works as well as a new loan forgiveness application. In this webcast, TriNet leaders provide guidance to help you identify what you’ll need to address to maximize forgiveness of your PPP loan.
If you’re like many entrepreneurs, you know what human resources is and you probably know that it’s a responsibility you must take on before hiring your first employee. However, you might not know about the various options there are to help you manage your HR. Watch this on-demand webinar, Understanding Your HR Options, to learn what HR solution options are available and more.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) released additional and clarifying language on how the PPP loan forgiveness application process works. It is essential for small and medium-size businesses to take the time to understand the intricacies. This webcast provides guidance to help you identify what you’ll need to address to maximize forgiveness of your PPP loan.
There is no playbook for this pandemic. Everyone is adapting as they go—and it is undeniably challenging for SMBs. In this webcast, The Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema and TriNet CMO Michael Mendenhall shed light on how entrepreneurs are dealing with—and emerging from—the COVID-19 crisis.
Understanding how to maximize the forgiveness of your PPP loan based on today’s guidelines can be confusing and overwhelming. In this webcast, TriNet leaders cover recent developments to the federal small business loan programs and provide guidance to help you identify potential issues you’ll need to address to maximize forgiveness of your PPP loan.
TriNet and Brex, the leading corporate card for startups, discuss information and tips on bridging the cash flow gap. This webcast explores the funding methods available to SMBs and how to prepare your company to access these options.
The ripple effects of COVID-19 are wreaking havoc on the economy. TriNet, in collaboration with The Harris Poll, goes beyond the headlines and takes the pulse of small business. In this webcast, TriNet and Harris explore the extent to which SMBs are impacted by the pandemic and the measures they’re taking.
The US launched its small-business relief loan program. In this rapidly evolving environment TriNet is here with information and tips to help you understand the most pressing issues you should be thinking about today in order to maximize your ability to bridge the cash flow gap.
Ed Griese, Senior Vice President of Insurance Services, TriNet and Jeff Smedsrud Co-Founder HealthCare.com, Inc. & Founder and CEO PivotHealth discuss resources that can help SMBs navigate their options.
Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary TriNet in collaboration with Fisher& Phillips LLP, a leading labor and employment law firm, address the impact of Families First Coronavirus Response Act on business operations through a timely webinar.
Your life sciences company may qualify for R&D tax credits that could significantly reduce tax liabilities. In our webcast, discover qualifications and advantages of federal and state R&D tax credits from the experts at Moss Adams, LLP an accounting firm
Learn how fast-growing life sciences companies can get an edge over their competition by mitigating HR risks. Watch our on-demand webinar, ‘5 HR Pitfalls that Life Sciences Companies Should Avoid’, with Mike Forcht, SVP of HR at Gritstone Oncology and Barbara Bevilacqua, Director of Human Capital Services at TriNet.
Learn how fast-growing tech startups can get an edge when competing for highly specialized employees with the big tech giants. Watch our on-demand webinar, ‘Startup Strategies to Win the War for Talent’ with HyreCar CEO Joseph Furnari and TriNet VP of Technology Sales David Hughson.