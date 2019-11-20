HR Essentials

Working in the New Normal, Part 1: Considerations for Employers in California

April 13, 2021

On-demand Webinar

Millions of people are working in a new normal—whether from home or elsewhere, and the reality is that many will not go back to the workplace fully—or at all. This massive sea change has implications for California employers. Watch the first webinar in a series of three with TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner’s Office and get important insights on what employers with a remote workforce should be thinking about to comply with wage and hour laws.