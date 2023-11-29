Professional Development Credits Frequently Asked Questions
Get answers to common questions regarding TriNet events and activities that offer professional development credits.
Society of Human Resource Managers (SHRM) Recertification Credits – May 2024
What are SHRM recertification credits?
SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) recertification credits are earned by HR professionals through continuing education activities. These credits are necessary for maintaining SHRM certification and demonstrating ongoing professional development.
How does TriNet offer SHRM recertification credits?
TriNet is an approved SHRM Recertification Provider. This involves meeting certain criteria set by SHRM, such as having a track record of delivering high-quality HR education and training.
What are the benefits of offering SHRM recertification credits?
SHRM recertification credits ensure HR professionals stay current with industry trends and best practices, enhancing their skills and knowledge. This continuous development aids in career advancement and maintaining SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certifications.
Why do people need SHRM recertification credits?
Maintaining SHRM certification requires ongoing professional development to ensure HR professionals stay updated with the latest trends, regulations and best practices in the field. Earning recertification credits demonstrates your commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.
How did TriNet become an approved SHRM recertification provider?
SHRM selects organizations for their SHRM Recertification Credits Program to ensure that the educational content provided aligns with SHRM's standards and supports the professional development of HR practitioners. Approved organizations, such as TriNet, offer high-quality training, workshops, seminars, and courses that are relevant, up-to-date, and beneficial for HR professionals seeking to maintain their certifications.
What types of activities qualify for SHRM recertification credits?
SHRM recertification credits can be earned through a variety of HR-related activities, including seminars, workshops, webinars, conferences and online courses. These activities must align with the SHRM Body of Competency and Knowledge and contribute to the professional development of HR practitioners. These activities, including TriNet’s, can be found here: SHRM Activities https://portal.shrm.org/Education/History/Classes.aspx. TriNet promotes all our SHRM recertification credits event and activities on our website at https://www.trinet.com/resources/events-and-webinars.
How does TriNet promote SHRM recertification credits?
TriNet promotes its SHRM recertification credit offerings for approved events through various channels, such as our website, event landing pages social media platforms, email newsletters, and partnership with local SHRM chapters or HR associations. TriNet promotes all our SHRM recertification credits event and activities on our website at https://www.trinet.com/resources/events-and-webinars. You can also sign up for our emails here: https://www.trinet.com/insights.
How do HR professionals claim SHRM recertification credits for activities offered by TriNet?
HR professionals who participate in SHRM-approved activities offered by TriNet can claim recertification credits through the SHRM Certification Portal. Activity ID’s and participation certificates will be sent to you via email after your participate in a SHRM-approved activity offered by TriNet.
Where can I find more information about SHRM recertification credits?
For more information about SHRM recertification credits, including detailed recertification requirements, eligible activities and reporting procedures, please visit the SHRM website or contact SHRM Member Care for assistance.