SHRM recertification credits can be earned through a variety of HR-related activities, including seminars, workshops, webinars, conferences and online courses. These activities must align with the SHRM Body of Competency and Knowledge and contribute to the professional development of HR practitioners. These activities, including TriNet’s, can be found here: SHRM Activities https://portal.shrm.org/Education/History/Classes.aspx. TriNet promotes all our SHRM recertification credits event and activities on our website at https://www.trinet.com/resources/events-and-webinars.