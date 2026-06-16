CloseSimple
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
Minneapolis, MN
Challenge
A growing technology company needed a comprehensive solution to manage their HR needs in one place, with hands-on support and access to expertise to help them support their multi-state team.
Solution
TriNet offers the easy-to-use platform, best practice guidance, and access to competitive benefits that CloseSimple needs to manage and support their team while prioritizing their customers.
TriNet simplifies my day-to-day responsibilities so that when I am pulled in many different directions, I don't feel stressed.”
Using technology to improve communication
Founded in 2012, CloseSimple offers a unified platform that provides tracking for the entire home buying process from purchase to keys in-hand. The goal of the platform is to help title and escrow companies better communicate through the entirety of the transaction, prevent fraud, and secure payments.
As CloseSimple grew, they needed a comprehensive HR solution that their one-person HR team could easily manage. With TriNet, they have the technology they need to manage payroll, benefits (including retirement), and more for both local and remote team members. TriNet enables CloseSimple to more easily manage their HR needs, offering access to big company benefits and making it easier for CloseSimple to spend more time focusing on their customers.