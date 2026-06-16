Customer StoriesCloseSimple

CloseSimple

Company size
20-99 Employees

Industry
Technology

Location
Minneapolis, MN

Challenge
A growing technology company needed a comprehensive solution to manage their HR needs in one place, with hands-on support and access to expertise to help them support their multi-state team. 

Solution
TriNet offers the easy-to-use platform, best practice guidance, and access to competitive benefits that CloseSimple needs to manage and support their team while prioritizing their customers.

The original idea for CloseSimple really originated out of this concept that the biggest complaint at the end of any real estate transaction is a lack of communication. And so, as we were thinking about this linear process, as we were thinking about communicating at different points, we thought about what the pizza tracker did for Domino's. We like to say, if you can track your $15 Domino’s order from start to finish, we believe you should be able to track your home closing from purchase agreement all the way through when you sign those final docs and you get your keys to your house.

The early days of CloseSimple, I remember it was just Paul and I. We had a couple developers that we worked with. We had a couple people on our team that handled customer success and the onboarding process. And I, as a co-founder, was one who, you know, we all wore a lot of hats. I wore the HR hat. The PEO thing was really interesting to me because it brought in all the things that really were a pain point for me as a co-founder. It was managing payroll, it was managing benefits, which we didn't have at that time. It was thinking about a 401(k) plan.

TriNet has helped us grow our business because I was able to take off that HR hat that I was outgrowing. I had way too many things that I had to think about as we were growing, moving from eight or 10 employees to over 20. TriNet allowed us to offer those big company benefit packages while still being small. And it didn't take my co-founder and I away from growing the business. At CloseSimple, we have 26 employees. 15 of our people are in-house in Minneapolis, and then the rest of them work remotely around the country.

TriNet simplifies my day-to-day responsibilities so that when I am pulled in many different directions, I don't feel stressed. I'm able to handle everything that's being asked of me. My experience with running payroll on TriNet has been extremely easy. I remember the first time I was trained in on it. I was surprised how quickly it went. In fact, I thought there was more to do because it was so simple. If I have questions about compliance, because we have so many people who work in different parts of the country, there's always someone to answer a question or direct me where I need to go.

When I don't always have to find the answers on my own and being HR department of one, that's extremely beneficial for me. The TriNet platform is very user-friendly. When I'm on the platform, it's really easy to find my way through. It's really easy to reach out via the chat feature or reach out to my rep and get guidance from them. And the response time is amazing. The future of CloseSimple is really helping title and escrow companies communicate better during the transaction, prevent fraud, and secure payments.

As we're so focused on growing our business and serving our customers, trying to make sure that we're attracting and retaining our talent so that they can do just that. Keep our customers number one.
TriNet simplifies my day-to-day responsibilities so that when I am pulled in many different directions, I don't feel stressed.”
Using technology to improve communication

Founded in 2012, CloseSimple offers a unified platform that provides tracking for the entire home buying process from purchase to keys in-hand. The goal of the platform is to help title and escrow companies better communicate through the entirety of the transaction, prevent fraud, and secure payments.

As CloseSimple grew, they needed a comprehensive HR solution that their one-person HR team could easily manage. With TriNet, they have the technology they need to manage payroll, benefits (including retirement), and more for both local and remote team members. TriNet enables CloseSimple to more easily manage their HR needs, offering access to big company benefits and making it easier for CloseSimple to spend more time focusing on their customers.

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