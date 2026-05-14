Supporting their team everywhere

Kindred particularly appreciates that, with the support and capabilities from TriNet, they don’t have to put limits on where people work. From hiring to existing colleagues making moves, Kindred is able to support employees across the country, thanks to the access to benefits and compliance support that TriNet offers. As a remote-first company that is built around travel, being able to embody their company values with full location flexibility, and benefits that meet colleagues where they are, is important. “Being able to offer flexibility is a huge plus for us when it comes to attracting and retaining the type of talent that we want,” emphasizes Veronica.

The access to benefits that TriNet offers, paired with Kindred’s generous insurance funding, helps Veronica meet employees’ needs. “Being with a PEO like TriNet means we can offer much more robust benefits, and we’re really proud to be able to offer that to our team,” says Veronica. The benefits and their contribution structure also helps Kindred be competitive in their industry. And, with simplified benefits enrollment and access to support for employee questions, Veronica enjoys how easy the process is.