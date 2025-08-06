Le Botaniste
Company size
100+ Employees
Industry
Retail & Wholesale
Location
New York, NY
Challenge
A business expanding into the U.S. needed resources, expertise, and access to benefits that could help them succeed in their new market.
Solution
TriNet provides the established expertise, technology, and access to benefits that Le Botaniste needs to support their growing retail business and employees.
The future of Le Botaniste is just going to be beautiful. As Le Botaniste is growing, we know that we can count on TriNet to help us scale and grow in size.”
Elevating fast and easy food
Founded in 2015, with their first stateside location opening in New York in 2016, Le Botaniste is dedicated to offering healthy, fast, and delicious plant-based food in an upgraded, fast casual environment.
TriNet provides the experience, expertise, and access to benefits that Le Botaniste needs to succeed in the United States. From payroll and HR compliance to access to benefits, they have the resources and support they need for a growing employee base in a competitive market. And as they continue to scale, Le Botaniste knows that they can count on TriNet to help.