Simplify HR with a Single Platform
Natively Built
Achieve greater data accuracy and time savings with more cohesive workflows across HR, benefits and payroll software.
Intuitive Design
Take the frustration out of necessary HR tasks with user-friendly tools and a mobile app that helps engage employees and improve productivity.
Scale & Flexibility
Comprehensive HR technology that spans the employee lifecycle, with options to integrate with both existing and new applications.

The Power of a Connected Platform

By synchronizing data across HR, benefits and payroll software, your team gets time back and insights they need to focus on more strategic initiatives.
Self-service onboarding gets employees up and running in 10 minutes, so they’re ready before their first day.
Advanced time tracking and scheduling to help process payroll with ease.
Built-in guardrails and an integrated compliance support tool to help stay informed of important deadlines.
Manage virtually any type of benefit plan without administrative complexity.
Gain actionable insights to drive company success and employee retention with built-in business intelligence.
Give employees on-the-go access to HR with an intuitive mobile app.
Run payroll in three clicks with direct sync of earnings, deductions and payroll tax information.
Connect the platform with your existing applications to create more efficient workflows.
50%

Third-party analysts found that customers who switched to TriNet HR Platform had cut payroll processing time in half.

<2 minutes

Wait time to chat with a member of the customer care team.*

*Report pulled from HR platform in September 2022
80%

80% of new hires complete onboarding before their first day at work using TriNet HR Platform.*

*Individual business results may vary
24/7

Access to help via online help center and training center.

Recruiting, Hiring and Onboarding

Easily grow your team by simplifying how you recruit, hire and onboard, with information synced to Benefits and Payroll software, helping you save time and ensuring they’re ready to go on day one.

HR Platform Analytics and Insights

Analytics and Insights

Glean actionable insights through qualitative and quantitative data. Conduct performance reviews and set and track goals. Dive into curated reports to identify trends across your people. Build informed programs and better plan for your business strategy and workforce outcomes.

Management and Administration

Manage your entire employee population easily. Ensure you’re automating simple processes and using digital records to keep your business processes streamlined and lightweight. Empower your employees with the ability to adhere to schedules, submit pto, and access critical information all at their fingertips through an intuitive mobile app.

  • Manage and approve time off requests
  • Create PTO policies and set blackout dates
  • File, update, and categorize HR documents
  • Automated workflows for key employee events
Automatically Integrated HR Software
Unlike most HR platforms, TriNet syncs with our Benefits, HR, and Payroll software, helping you save time with unnecessary busywork. Plus, we have dozens of pre-built integrations with other business and HR applications to help make it easy for you to sync data between applications and the platform.
60

Companies that switch to HR platform cut costs by 60%.*

*Individual business results may vary including results of TriNet clients.
Effortless HR Compliance

Keeping a business HR compliant can be a full-time job. Leverage our HR technology to help keep you on track. And for more complicated compliance issues, your dedicated team of experts is here to help.

  • TriNet collects new employee tax information, confirms eligibility, and sends required notices

  • TriNet automatically sends mandatory notices and calculates proper COBRA payments

  • TriNet has built-in overtime safeguards and will send employees reminders to take required breaks and lunches

  • TriNet provides you with a team of experts for best practice guidance on HR, payroll, and benefit-related challenges

Stay confidently compliant with minimal effort when your HR software handles the heavy lifting for you.

Sarah Shepard, COO, StringCan Interactive
"If it weren’t for TriNet HR Platform, we wouldn’t be able to offer this level of flexibility of health care, let alone things like 401(k) plans or supplemental insurance."
Explore our All-in-one HR Platform
Payroll Software

Benefits Administration

