Access special employee discounts, plus the opportunity to add exposure for your company’s products and services.
Give your employees access to special discounts they’ll appreciate. Save on movie tickets, airline tickets, fitness classes, airline discounts, hotel stays and more. Get offers and special pricing on premium brands like AT&T, BloomNation and Hyatt. Look for products and services by searching categories and locations to take advantage of great deals.
Increase awareness of your company’s products and services by promoting offers to TriNet customers and their employees. This ready-made and vetted sales channel reaches thousands of businesses and it’s free to create an offer. (Advertising must comply with guidelines.)