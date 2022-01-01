Solutions. Service. Quality. Your clients demand the best, which is why they’ve come to you. But when it comes to keeping your clients satisfied, taking care of your employees is a priority. Lean on our technology, expert guidance and quality support to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to HR, so that you can focus on delivering excellence to your clients.
Ditch the paperwork and process payroll online with easy self-service tools for multiple pay rates with payroll tax reporting and remittance services. Manage payroll processing from hiring and onboarding through promotion and even termination—all through a single platform. And for complex concerns, our payroll services experts give you support to help ensure compliance with regulations and requirements governing pay and payroll taxes in any location. Find out more about our payroll services.
When breakthrough projects are on your mind, everything else gets moved to the back burner. But balancing your people and your business shouldn’t compete. Whether you’ve got a big team or a small and mighty squad, we’re here to support you with an all-in-one solution tomanage payrollbenefits and HR administration. With best practices guidance and the tools you need to get the job done and manage HR at the same time, you can pave the way for success.
The founder and principal of a rapidly growing architecture firm learned that one of her top performers was expecting a baby. As excited as the founder was for her employee, she was a little unsure about what it would mean in terms of staffing her employees’ projects and providing paternity leave. With TriNet, the founder had a capable HR team to help her make the right decisions for her team and her business. We’re here to help minimize the stress of HR—so that you can keep your team focused and support them when it matters most.
Your employees are focused on one goal: to deliver creative solutions to your clients. By pulling together your A-team, there’s no limit to the problems you can solve. Finding the right talent for your business is just the first step. Developing your team and creating a productive work environment is the secret to keeping them happy. With TriNet, you can offer best-in class benefits and nurture your employees over time with HR best practices guidance and performance management tools.
A TriNet client was struggling to flex their HR operations to support an influx of engineers that were just hired. Growing their team was the only way to properly staff the bulk of projects that the business was juggling, but essentials like sponsored employee benefits and a variety of HR software created expenses that were ultimately cutting into the firm’s profitability. By consolidating the number of solutions used for HR, the business trimmed unnecessary expenses and found a scalable, affordable way to support the engine of the firm’s profitability—their people.
Staying on top of operating costs is a good way to maximize profitability. We can help with that. With a single solution for your HR needs and a fixed per employee per month administrative cost structure, you can accurately predict your HR costs based on your forecasted growth and keep your bottom line well in view.
Small business owner’s time spent on administrative tasks1
Architecture and engineering firms with in-house recruitment staff, while 25% report that hiring needs are beyond their staff capacity2