Ember DeVaul
An experienced professional with a diverse background Ember DeVaul writes content on strategic solutions and HR insights. Having been raised by small business owners, she is passionate about helping small companies succeed and guiding them through their tricky and time-consuming HR issues.
4 Articles
Compliance
What Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) reports does a 100 employee company have to file and by when?
January 13, 2017 ・3 mins read
Compliance
If an employee's salary is based on 45 hours per week and an employee works more than that, do we owe the employee more for the extra hours?
January 12, 2017 ・2 mins read
Compliance
How do I determine if my customer service employee is exempt or non-exempt?
January 10, 2017 ・3 mins read
Talent
How do I determine if my event planner employee is exempt or non-exempt?
January 10, 2017 ・3 mins read
