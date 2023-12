How do I determine if my event planner employee is exempt or non-exempt?

Determining Exempt vs. Non-Exempt



Your event planner could be classified as exempt if they meet certain state laws and criteria under the Federal Labor Standards Act (FSLA) Whether an employee is exempt or non-exempt, according to FSLA, is determined by the following three things:There are several categories of exempt employees:Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, an event or meeting planner could be considered an administrative employee and qualify for exemption if they satisfy all three of the following:In addition, the FSLA declared in this letter that an employee whose duties were similar to those of an event planner (including arranging conventions and events, dealing directly with customers, attending conferences with professional meeting planners, making bids for meetings, etc.) was an exempt administrative employee. However, had that employee made less than $455 weekly, they would not have qualified as exempt.You will also want to check with your state's laws because they can sometimes be more rigorous than federal laws. For instance, Colorado has specific regulations for the ski industry in terms of exempt or non-exempt status. California also has their own regulations that an employee must meet in order to qualify as exempt. On top of [more detailed criteria, an administrative employee must also earn a monthly salary that equates to at least two times the state minimum wage, and this is based on a 40-hour workweek.On November 22, 2016, a federal court put a hold on the Department of Labor's increase to the minimum salary requirement for the Executive, Administrative, and Professional exemption under the Fair Labor Standards Act, which was scheduled to take effect on December 1, 2016. This is currently pending legal action.Determining whether or not your employee qualifies as exempt should be looked at on a case by case basis, and the employee must fulfill all necessary criteria in order to be classified as exempt. Even if your employee is compensated at a higher rate than the minimum salary requirement, they still need to meet specific duties tests.Exempt vs. non-exempt - TriNet