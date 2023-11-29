What Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) reports does a 100 employee company have to file and by when?

All companies who have had 100 or more employees throughout the year must submit an EEO-1 Report by September 30th of each year.

The EEO-1 report is a compliance survey mandated by federal regulations that requires companies to obtain employment data, categorized by race/ethnicity, gender, and job category. This employment data must be pulled from one pay period in either July, August, or September of the current survey year.

Single-Establishment Companies

Single-establishment companies are defined as those who do business at only one physical address. These companies are only required to submit one EEO-1 data record/report per year - a Type 1 EEO-1 Report.

Multi-Establishment Companies

Multi-establishment companies are those who do business at two or more physical addresses. Unlike a single-establishment company, multi-establishments are required to submit a separate report for the headquarters, a separate report for each establishment with 50 or more employees, a separate report for each establishment with fewer than 50 employees, and a consolidated report that includes all employees. These reports are listed as follows:

Type 2 - Consolidated Report - This report includes all employees from all establishments, categorized by race, gender, and job category.

Type 3 - Headquarters Report - This report must include employees working at the main office location and all employees that work from home but report to the main corporate office.

Type 4 - Establishment Report - A separate Type 4 Report must be submitted for each physical establishment with 50 or more employees.

Type 8 (Establishment Report) or Type 6 (Establishment List) Report - These reports may be needed if you have sites with fewer than 50 Employees.

Find more details about EEO report types here.

How to File

Companies should file their EEO-1 Reports online through the EEOC website.

If your company is filing an EEO for the first time you can register online here. Make sure to print or make note of the Login ID and Password for future use.

If your company is a TriNet customer, you can collect EEO-1 survey information through our system, and we will generate your EEO-1 Reports for you. All you need to do is file!

Proposed Changed to the EEO-1 Reports

In late 2016, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced proposed changes to the current EEO-1 Reports. The current proposal would build on the existing reporting structure and would require employees to also provide the number of workers within 12 specified pay bands. If approved, these changes will take effect starting with the 2017 filing year. You can read more about the proposal on the EEOC website here.

Helpful Links:

EEO-1 Frequently Asked Questions - EEOC.gov

Who Must File - EEOC.gov