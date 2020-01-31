Grace Ferguson
Grace Ferguson is a business writer and blogger covering payroll, employee benefits, and human resources. She has vast experience serving as a payroll and benefits administrator for large and small businesses. At age 18, Grace landed her first job: working as a secretary for a forestry company.
Payroll
Pay Compression: How and Why to Recognize and Avoid It
Pay compression, the damaging practice of unfair remuneration, can be remedied with salary analysis and a fair compensation strategy.
March 25, 2021 ・6 mins read
Benefits
Are You Tracking Part-time Employees for 401(k) Eligibility?
Through the SECURE Act, employers with a 401(k) plan must allow eligible long-term, part-time employees to contribute to the plan.
February 17, 2021 ・4 mins read
Compliance
What You Need to Know About Sending Form W-2s Electronically
Distributing Form W-2s electronically to employees is highly recommended because it saves time and money.
January 28, 2021 ・6 mins read
Compliance
ACA Affordability Percentage and Calculations for 2020
For plan years starting in 2020, the affordability percentage is 9.78%
May 18, 2020 ・5 mins read
Compliance
Your Guide to Making W-2 Corrections
What should you do if you discover a W-2 error? Read this article to find out
February 5, 2020 ・7 mins read
Payroll
When Do W-2s Come Out?
Answers to some of the most common questions concerning Form W-2
January 31, 2020 ・4 mins read
