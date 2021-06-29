Grace Ferguson
Grace Ferguson is a business writer and blogger covering payroll, employee benefits, and human resources. She has vast experience serving as a payroll and benefits administrator for large and small businesses. At age 18, Grace landed her first job: working as a secretary for a forestry company.
Payroll
Payroll Budgeting: The Essentials Your Small Business Needs to Know
Here are some common items that go into a small business payroll budget — including base wages and salaries, benefits, taxes, and more.
June 10, 2025 ・6 mins read
Benefits
Best Questions to Put in Your Employee Benefits Satisfaction Survey
Discover how to conduct employee benefits satisfaction surveys to find out what workers need, make feasible adjustments, and help retain staff.
March 28, 2024 ・7 mins read
Performance Management
Who Are Middle Managers and Why Are They Important?
Middle managers have become even more important as remote work increases. Read on to learn about what they do, the challenges they face, and how to help them succeed.
January 11, 2023 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Top Childcare Benefits to Offer Your Employees
If unaddressed, stress can adversely impact working parents’ health and productivity — and the company’s bottom line. Here are the top 5 childcare benefits to offer your workers.
December 15, 2022 ・7 mins read
Payroll
Payroll Tax Rates and Benefits Plan Limits for 2023
New compliance rules are on the horizon for employers. Discover what you need to know about federal payroll tax rates and benefits plan limits for 2023.
November 19, 2022 ・7 mins read
Compliance
All About the New DOL Proposed Overtime Rule Expected In October 2022
The DOL is considering a new overtime rule — and the proposal is expected to hit this coming fall.
August 19, 2022 ・6 mins read
Talent
7 Characteristics of a Great Mentor — and Why They're Important for Your Business
Mentorships can help you achieve a healthy organization. Here are the qualities a great mentor should have and how they can support mentees.
July 27, 2022 ・7 mins read
Payroll
What Are Payroll Internal Controls? And Why You Need Them
You need formidable payroll internal controls because payroll threats can be external (e.g., cybercriminals) and internal (e.g., payroll employees).
May 28, 2022 ・6 mins read
Compliance
Do You Own a Family Business? Here Are Common Labor Issues to Avoid
Keep these laws and tips in mind when hiring family members.
May 21, 2022 ・7 mins read
Compliance
State by State Breastfeeding Laws for Employers
Find your state's legislation regarding the right to breastfeed in the workplace.
April 7, 2022 ・10 mins read
Compliance
Do Employees Have the Right to See Their Personnel File?
The answer depends on what state you're in.
March 28, 2022 ・5 mins read
Performance Management
What Is Insubordination and Ways to Handle It in the Workplace
An employee does not have to be insolent for insubordination to exist. But it is possible for an employee to be both insolent and insubordinate at the same time.
March 20, 2022 ・6 mins read
Talent
What Is a Job Analysis? And Why You Should Do It
Performing a job analysis can be very involved, but skipping this step can cause you to omit vital aspects of the role or provide incorrect information on the job description.
March 10, 2022 ・6 mins read
Culture
Effective Workplace Communication: Free Checklist You Can Print
Use these tips to help achieve effective workplace communication.
February 10, 2022 ・6 mins read
Compliance
What Is SDI Tax?
Get help with understanding SDI tax and what is required of your business.
February 8, 2022 ・4 mins read
Payroll
How to Conduct a Pay Audit, and Why It Matters
Pay audits are critical to ensure your staff are being compensated fairly and there aren't any major salary disparities within the workplace.
December 22, 2021 ・6 mins read
Payroll
Payroll Terms and Definitions: A Comprehensive Glossary
Access this glossary that's filled with the most common payroll terms and easy-to-understand definitions.
November 24, 2021 ・15 mins read
Benefits
Employee Benefits Glossary of Terms
Here's the benefits glossary you need — filled with the most common employee benefits terms and their definitions.
November 12, 2021 ・14 mins read
Payroll
What Does the FLSA Mean by “Hours Worked”?
Learn about the Fair Labor Standards Act’s “hours worked” definition and its various forms.
August 10, 2021 ・6 mins read
Compliance
What Are State Mini-COBRA Laws?
If your business has fewer than 20 employees, you may be subject to a state mini-COBRA law.
August 2, 2021 ・7 mins read
Benefits
6 Ways to Decrease Rising Employee Benefits Costs
Here are tips to budget for employee healthcare costs and other benefits expenses.
June 29, 2021 ・7 mins read
