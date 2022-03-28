Do Employees Have the Right to See Their Personnel File?

What should go in a personnel file?

Your employees’ personnel files hold valuable information regarding their employment at your company. This data is often used to inform important actions like promotions and layoffs. At worst, it can be used as evidence in legal proceedings brought by a current or former employee. Clearly, there’s much at stake when it comes to personnel records.What should you do, then, if an employee asks to see their personnel file? Should you grant them access? Or, can you refuse?Before getting into the state side of things, let’s look at the general consensus on personnel files.

Periodically review the file to verify whether the information is accurate, current, and complete.



Job description



Job application, resume, and cover letter



Offer letter for job



Acknowledgement/receipt of employee handbook



Tax withholding forms



Employee benefits forms



Emergency contacts



Performance appraisals



Disciplinary actions



Promotions, demotions, transfers, etc.



Complaints from clients or peers



Recognition for exemplary performance



Attendance records



Training records



Employment contracts or agreements



Documentation regarding termination



What should not go in a personnel file?

Medical records

Form I-9

Irrelevant information

The majority of an employee’s work-related documents should go in their personnel file. Typically, this includes:Employers should start a personnel file for each new employee on their hire date. In addition, periodically review the file to verify whether the information is accurate, current, and complete.Avoid putting the following items in employees’ personnel files:Keep these in a separate file from the employee’s personnel file. They are confidential records, and only a few authorized individuals should have access to them. Moreover, laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act have strict rules for employers when it comes to protecting employees’ health-related information.The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services suggests “that employers keep Form 1-9 separate from personnel records to facilitate an inspection request.”Do not put anything that’s not job-related in the personnel file. This includes information about the employee’s personal life and their political beliefs.Now, let’s dive into the state perspective.

State laws on employees’ right to access their personnel records



What constitutes “personnel file”



Which workers can receive access. For example, current and former employees



Which documents current and former employees can and cannot access



How the request should be made — such as verbally or in writing



Whether the employer can charge the recipient a fee for copying the records



Conditions for accessing personnel records, such as time of day and from what location



The deadline for when employers must adhere to the request



The current or former employee’s right to rebut the information in their personnel file



Frequency of requests. For example, current employees may be able to request access at least once per year, and former employees no more than once after termination



Employers who are required to comply with the law. This might be all employers or those with a specific number of employees.



States that allow employees to view their personnel records



Alaska



California



Colorado



Connecticut



Delaware



Illinois



Iowa



Maine



Massachusetts



Michigan



Minnesota



Nevada



New Hampshire



Oregon



Pennsylvania



Rhode Island



Washington



Wisconsin



What personnel information does state law require employers to provide?

A state may require employers to notify employees when negative information is placed in their personnel file. Some states go further by mandating that employers give employees a copy of the negative information when delivering the notice.

Beware of penalties

Creating an “access to personnel file” policy



Who is responsible for maintaining personnel records (normally, the HR department)



A statement acknowledging that personnel files are considered confidential



The conditions under which managers and supervisors can access current and former employees’ personnel files



The process for granting access to government agencies or law enforcement officials who request inspection of personnel records



The terms under which current and former employees can access and copy their personnel records, including the steps they need to take



Which personnel information current and former employees are entitled to see and copy.

