Payroll Tax Rates and Benefits Plan Limits for 2023

What are the federal payroll tax rates for 2023?

Social Security tax







Social Security Tax Rate and Wage Base

2023

2022

Change





Employee and Employer Each

6.2% of wages, up to $160,200

6.2% of wages, up to $147,000

+$13,200 (wage base)









For 2023, the maximum Social Security tax per employee is $9,932.40 ($160,200 x 6.2%). This maximum applies to employers, as well.

($160,200 x 6.2%). This maximum applies to employers, as well.

Self-employed individuals must pay the entire 12.4% in Social Security tax, up to the annual wage base of $160,200.



Medicare tax







Medicare Tax Limits

2023

2022

Change





Employee and Employer Each

1.45% of all wages

1.45% of all wages

None









The Additional Medicare tax rate remains at 0.9% for employee wages over $200,000.



Self-employed individuals must pay the entire Medicare tax of 2.9% on their earnings for 2023. Those who earn over $200,000 must also pay Additional Medicare tax of 0.9%



Federal income tax



10%



12%



22%



24%



32%



35%



37%









Federal Income Tax Rate

2023 Taxable Earnings

2022 Taxable Earnings





10%

$0 to $11,000

$0 to $10,275





12%

$11,000+ to $44,725

$10,275+ to $41,775





22%

$44,725+ to $95,375

$41,775+ to $89,075





24%

$95,375+ to $182,100

$89,075+ to $170,050





32%

$182,100+ to $231,250

$170,050+ to $215,950





35%

$231,250+ to $578,125

$215,950+ to $539,900





37%

$578,125+

$539,900+







What are the employee benefits plan limits for 2023?

401(k) plans







401(k) Contribution Limits

2023

2022

Change





Employee Elective Deferral

$22,500

$20,500

+$2,000





Employee Catch-up Amount (age 50 and older)

$7,500

$6,500

+$1,000





Employee + Employer (Total contribution)

$66,000

$61,000

+$5,000





Employee + Employer + Catch-up (Total contribution)

$73,500

$67,500

+$6,000









For more information on 2023 retirement plan changes, you may read IRS Notice 2022-55.



For a year-over-year breakdown of retirement plan changes, see Plansponsor’s Maximum Benefit/Contribution Limits for 2013-2023.



Health Savings Account (HSA)







HSA Limits

2023

2022

Change





Employee + Employer Contribution

Individual: $3,850



Family: $7,750

Individual: $3,650



Family: $7,300

Individual: +$250



Family: +$450





Catch-up Contribution

$1,000

$1,000

None







High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP)







HDHP Limits

2023

2022

Change





Minimum Deductibles

Individual: $1,500



Family: $3,000

Individual: $1,400



Family: $2,800

Individual: +$100

Family: +$200





Maximum Out-of-Pocket Amounts

Individual: $7,500



Family: $15,000

Individual: $7,050



Family: $14,100

Individual: +$450



Family: +$900







Health Flexible Spending Account (FSA)







FSA Limit

2023

2022

Change





Salary Deferral

$3,050

$2,850

+$200





Rollover Maximum

$610

$570

+$40







Dependent Care FSA (DCFSA)







DCFSA Limit

2023

2022

Change





Single and Joint Filers

$5,000

$5,000

None





Married Filing Separately

$2,500

$2,500

None







Transit and parking







Monthly Limits

2023

2022

Change





Qualified Transit/Commuter (Employee + Employer)

$300

$280

+$20





Qualified Parking



(Employee + Employer)

$300

$280

+$20







Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangement (QSEHRA)







QSEHRA Limits

2023

2022

Change





Payment and Reimbursement Maximums

Individual: $5,850



Family: $11,800

Individual: $5,450



Family: $11,050

Individual: +$400



Family: +$750







Adoption assistance







Annual Limit

2023

2022

Change





Excluded Amount From Gross Wages

$15,850

$14,890

+$1,060







A new year is fast approaching, which means fresh compliance rules are on the horizon for employers. As usual, these requirements include changes to payroll tax rates and employee benefits plan limits. However, what makes 2023 particularly critical is the myriad of increases slated to happen at the federal level.You’ve probably heard that the Social Security tax wage base is rising, to its highest level yet. That bit of news has been getting lots of media attention, overshadowing the many increases in store for employee benefits plans. In fact, the vast majority of benefits have higher limits for 2023.Below are federal payroll tax rates and benefits plan limits for 2023. We also offer 2022 data, so that you can compare it with 2023.For 2023, the Social Security wage base increased nearlyfrom 2022. Kiplinger.com says, “Over the past five years, the wage base has gone up an average of $3,960 per year. But the wage base is going from $147,000 in 2022 to $160,200 in 2023. That's a year-over-year increase of $13,200 – the largest ever (just under a 9% increase) by a wide margin.”The federal income tax brackets will increase.To adjust for inflation, the IRS raised the income threshold of all 7 federal income tax brackets for 2023. The IRS also increased the standard deductions for 2023.It’s important to note that the federal income tax rates are not changing. For 2023, the federal income tax rates will remain at:What’s changing are the tax brackets, which represent the amount of earnings subject to the respective federal income tax rate. According to 1 report , the tax bracket increases will result in higher paychecks for many employees by taxing more of their wages at lower rates.For illustrative purposes, here are the federal income tax rates and brackets fortax filers in 2023, compared to 2022.Keep in mind, this illustration covers only Single tax filing status. It does not include the 2023 tax brackets for Married Filing Jointly or Married Filing Separately.Employees can use the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator to help ensure accurate federal income tax withholding from their paychecks in 2023. If applicable, they should fill out and give you a new Form W-4 to reflect the desired changes to their 2023 withholding amount.Employers can obtain more information (on 2023 federal payroll taxes) in IRS Circular E, Employer’s Tax Guide. The 2023 Circular E will be available to employers by the beginning of that year.The contribution limit for SIMPLE 401(k) is increasing from $14,000 in 2022 to $15,500 in 2023.As demonstrated, many changes will occur for payroll taxes and employee benefits in 2023. Employers can expect increases to the following:If you’re running payroll manually, now is the time to stop and switch to an automated, integrated solution. Administering all of the above-mentioned changes manually will almost certainly result in errors — and payroll software is the best way to avoid this.Note, as well, that each payroll tax and employee benefit type comes with penalties for noncompliance.A well-built integrated HR/payroll solution will have the correct payroll tax rates and benefits plan limits embedded for 2023. This saves you from having to manually administer each one yourself. The solution will also calculate employees’ gross-to-net wages and assist with payroll tax filing based on the 2023 information.Generally, it’s best practice to process payroll and benefits via modern, integrated software instead of outdated systems or manually. If you’re already using payroll software, your technology provider should update your payroll solution to reflect the new tax changes and benefits limits for 2023.It’s important to remember that this article includes only federal rates and changes. It does not address state or local payroll tax changes. Typically, employers can obtain changes in state or local payroll taxes on the administering state or local agency’s website.That said, payroll software can help here, as well, by making sure your solution has the correct state and local payroll tax rates for 2023.