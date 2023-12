What Is a Job Analysis? And Why You Should Do It

What "job analysis" means

You have an open position. Fingers poised on the keypad, you're ready to write the job description. But wait… did you perform a job analysis for the role? If not, you skipped a crucial step."Job analysis is a systematic process used to identify the tasks, duties, responsibilities and working conditions associated with a job and the knowledge, skills, abilities, and other characteristics required to perform that job." That definition comes from the U.S. Department of Labor.A job analysis is unique because it focuses on the actual job and its functions rather than the person who will be doing it. Although a job analysis sounds like a job evaluation, they are two different processes.Whereas the job analysis examines the job itself, a job evaluation compares the job to others within the company to determine the proper pay rate. That said, data gleaned from the job analysis can help inform pay decisions.Job analysis is a process that ensures a microscopic look at the position is taken so you will have all the information you need to successfully:Skipping this step can cause you to omit vital aspects of the role or provide incorrect information on the job description. If this happens, it can balloon into major problems – such as misleading job applicants about the job and causing new hires to quit as a result.A job analysis helps you:The documentation from a job analysis can serve as a legal defense tool for your employment practices.Your organization will be able to apply the data received from a job analysis to many initiatives, including:Performing a job analysis can be very involved. So, let’s discuss the first three critical steps that need to be completed when preparing a job analysis document.Below are ways to gather this information:If the position is new, work with SMEs to clearly define the parameters of the role. In the end, the goal is to assemble as much credible information as possible, and SMEs can help you achieve this., based on the information received from employees, managers/supervisors, SMEs, and other relevant sources.This is essential to streamlining and formalizing the process. The job analysis form may include:You may need to update the job analysis if any of the following scenarios apply:You can perform a job analysis on an as-needed basis if the requirements of the role are relatively fixed.After you've conducted a job analysis and you're confident about the results, you can create or update the job description for the position. Remember, poorly executing the job analysis can negatively impact the job description. This will result in a ripple effect leading to turnover. With that in mind, it's essential to carry out the job analysis in a systematic way that leaves no (or very little) room for error.