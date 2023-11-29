Payroll Budgeting: The Essentials Your Small Business Needs to Know

Payroll is a significantrecurring employer expense, which can cut into the profit margin if improperly managed. Small businesses, especially, need to be on guard, as studies show that most small businesses frequently struggle with cash flow issues. The key is to not overspend or underspend on payroll — and a payroll budget is essential to achieving this objective. But what should you put in your small business payroll budget? Your current year’s payroll is a good place to start. You can loosely use the current information as a guide for the next year’s payroll budget. We say “loosely” because changes will need to be made. While the specifics of a payroll budget vary by small business, there are some typical inclusions — such as base wages and salaries, overtime, employee benefits, incentive pay, payroll taxes, payroll administration costs, and unexpected expenses.

Base wages and salaries

Projected market rates for all positions

Foreseeable employee terminations, such as employees who are nearing retirement

Additional staff that may be required

Pay increases and adjustments for the next year

Operational needs that may cause changes in work hours, wages, and salaries

Mandatory pay changes that could be forthcoming, such as minimum wage increases

Overtime or premium pay

Your nonexempt employees do not work overtime, and you do not see that changing

You do not provide premium pay, which is typically given to employees who work undesirable hours — such as nights, weekends, or holidays

Federal or state overtime pay rates

Double-time pay if required by company policy or state law

Differential/premium pay for employees who work outside normal business hours

Employee benefits

Mandatory benefits

Voluntary benefits

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance

Supplemental insurance

401(k) plan

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Health reimbursement arrangement

Employee assistance program (EAP)

Stock options

Beware of eliminating benefits prematurely. For example, if a benefit is currently underutilized, that does not necessarily mean your employees do not (or will not) need it. Before you get rid of it, investigate the reason behind the lack of participation.

Assess the dollar cost of providing each benefit and verify whether you're getting value for your money.

. Ideally, you want affordable competitive benefits that will help you attract and retain talent. Focus on benefits that are important to your employee population. These benefits do not have to be extravagant. Many small businesses maintain their competitive position even though they offer only a few benefits. The trick is to focus on quality not quantity. For example, a robust small business benefits package may consist of health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and an EAP (which costs employers around $12-$40 per employee per year).

Review your benefits contributions — such as 401(k) matches. Then, decide whether changes should be made.

Incentive pay

Payroll taxes

On the federal side: Employer payroll taxes include Social Security tax, Medicare tax, and federal unemployment tax.

Employer payroll taxes include Social Security tax, Medicare tax, and federal unemployment tax. On the state side: Employer payroll taxes include state unemployment tax, and possibly other state taxes or local payroll tax.

Payroll administration

Anticipate the unexpected

This is the forecasted amount that you will pay each hourly and salaried employee. It does not include any additional compensation, only base pay. When budgeting base wages and salaries, consider:This section isif:Otherwise, you must account for overtime or premium pay in your payroll budget. Factors influencing these costs include:Keep a watchful eye on overtime costs; they can spiral out of control if not closely monitored.Make sure to consider the following employee benefits when calculating your payroll budget.Most states require employers to carry workers’ compensation insurance. In some states, employers must offer paid sick leave, disability insurance, or paid time off for specific reasons (such as voting or parental leave). Also, some cities and counties require paid sick leave or paid time off to some extent. Mandatory benefits regulations are always on the horizon, so be sure to consider any pending legislation that could impact your payroll budget.Voluntary benefits are given at the employer’s discretion, which means you have more leeway in terms of what to offer. Commonly, voluntary benefits include:Budgeting for voluntary benefits can be complex, because there are various moving parts. Ultimately, you must examine your current offerings and determine which ones to add, keep, or remove.Incentive pay, such as bonuses and commissions, is a potent tool for motivating employees. But if you’re operating on a tight budget, incentive pay may seem out of reach. Remember, you can incentivize employees in non-financial ways — such as through recognition, team building activities, and flexible work schedules. That said, be careful when putting incentive pay on the chopping block; it could backfire and cause morale to plummet. For instance, if your employees are used to getting a holiday bonus every year, it might be better to reduce the amount rather than taking it all away.Payroll taxes are a core component of any payroll budget. Even if you have only 1 or 2 employees, you must pay your share of payroll taxes on wages paid to those employees.Keep in mind that your payroll tax rates may change in the next year.How are you capturing employees’ work time and processing payroll? Are there more efficient ways of administering these tasks? You must address these questions when budgeting for payroll. If your timekeeping and payroll systems are labor intensive, they’re likely holding you back. It’s probably time to upgrade to an integrated system — which will automatically transport employees’ time into the payroll system plus help you get payroll done faster and more accurately. If cost is a concern, price tiers and free payroll tools are available. Scrutinize everything influencing payroll administration costs, including your payroll processing model. Then, figure out what changes should happen and allocate funds accordingly.If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that disasters can strike without warning, and preparation is instrumental to weathering the storm.

Be sure to budget for unplanned disruptions — such as unexpected employee terminations, replacement personnel, and payroll disturbances caused by disasters or inclement weather.

How much should you spend on payroll?