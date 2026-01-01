Janice Scherwitz
Janice Scherwitz is a Senior Analyst, Benefits Compliance at TriNet
25 Articles - Page 2
Industry Insights
What you Need to Know About Employer Contributions to Employee Medicare
In today’s environment employees are choosing to delay retirement. According to Matthew Rutledge of Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, employees are retiring three years later than they did in 1980’s.
・12 mins read
Read more
HR News
Why Now Might be a Good Time to Consider a High-Deductible Health Plan
With healthcare reform currently in flux, many business owners may find themselves trying to grapple with the best way to continue providing their employees with competitive benefits. While TriNet can help individual businesses design a benefits strategy that works for their industry, location and size, now may also be a good time for businesses across the country to take a closer look at high-deductible health plans (HDHPs).
・4 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Medicare Open Enrollment has Begun: Are You Ready?
Medicare open enrollment kicks off on October 15 and we want to share information to help you prepare. As with most enrollment periods, you may have questions about plan options and if Medicare enrollment may affect participation in employer-sponsored benefits. Help is here to untangle the mysteries of Medicare open enrollment for you and your employees!
・5 mins read
Read more
HR News
Here is What the U.S. and Papua New Guinea Have in Common
According to a report from the International Labour Organization, the U.S. and Papua New Guinea are the only countries in the world that don’t guarantee paid leave or cash benefits for new mothers. Look at what resources you have to go beyond what is required to really create a leave package that attracts family-oriented employees.
・3 mins read
Read more