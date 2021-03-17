In today’s environment employees are choosing to delay retirement. According to Matthew Rutledge of Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, employees are retiring three years later than they did in 1980’s.

Even more, employees sometimes launch a second or third career for multiple reasons. In doing so, they create challenges for employers making decisions regarding how best to fund health insurance and what coverage to provide. It is important for employers to understand the regulations that govern Medicare as they relate to employer involvement in offering and financing for group health coverage.

Medicare Eligibility – A quick review

In general, eligibility for Medicare starts on the first day of the month in which an employee turns 65, as long as that employee has worked in the United States for at least 10 years, contributing through a payroll tax deduction, to the Medicare program. While there are other avenues for eligibility such as certain serious illnesses and disability, for the purpose of this blog we will only focus on standard eligibility based on age.

Once an employee becomes eligible for Medicare, they must make decisions regarding how and when to enroll. These decisions can affect employer decisions regarding employer-sponsored coverage.

Can an employer encourage an employee to enroll in Medicare?

Regulations under Medicare, found under the Medicare Secondary Payer

rules specifically prohibit employers to provide any incentive that would encourage an employee to enroll in Medicare. In addition, neither an employer nor an insurance carrier can take into account an employee’s Medicare status based on their age or disability. Employers are prohibited from denying or terminating employer-sponsored coverage simply on the assumption that an employee has or can enroll in Medicare. Employers cannot impose limitations to those who are entitled to Medicare by providing less comprehensive coverage, by excluding certain benefits, reducing benefits, imposing higher deductibles or co-insurance or by charging more for the coverage provided. Employers cannot provide misleading information or any information that would encourage an employee to waive employer-sponsored coverage. As with all other rules regarding benefit enrollment similarly situated employees (those of the same level within the organization) must be offered equivalent benefits and benefit election opportunities. Medicare-eligible employees are not considered a separate class of employee and therefore must be included in that similarly situated group based solely on their employment status.

If an employee chooses to opt out of employer-sponsored coverage and enroll in Medicare, an employer can still offer vision or dental coverage, since these services are not offered by traditional Medicare plans. An employer cannot, however, offer a plan that provides supplemental benefits for Medicare-covered services. In fact, even offering this type of coverage under the law is a violation and each offer, whether verbal or in writing, is considered a violation of that law. Each offer of supplemental coverage can lead to a penalty of $5,000 per violation.

Cafeteria plan reimbursement for Medicare Part B, Part D or Medicare Supplement Plans

Employers cannot offer employees the ability to be reimbursed for Medicare premiums on a pre-tax basis under a cafeteria plan (also known as Section 125 of the IRS code) because doing so can be considered an incentive to encourage employees to enroll in Medicare and waive employer-sponsored coverage. There is an avenue, however, for employers to assist employees with the premiums for Medicare Part B, Part D or Medicare supplement plans.