Lisa Burden
Lisa Burden is a freelance writer with degrees in journalism and law and has two very large Labrador Retrievers. She specializes in writing about legal and business topics. In keeping with her love of books, her first job was as an aide in her high school’s library.
18 Articles
New Mexico Paid Sick Leave: What You Need to Know
New Mexico is 1 of 14 states — along with the District of Columbia — that offer paid sick leave. Find out what employees and employers need to know, here.
June 26, 2025 ・8 mins read
New York Employers Must Post Salary Ranges in Job Ads in Late 2023
On Dec. 21, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the “New York Pay Transparency Law.” The purpose of the legislation is to eliminate pay disparities and discrimination through the increased transparency of advertising salary ranges. Do you have the processes in place to comply with this law?
February 3, 2023 ・5 mins read
What Is the Interactive Process Under the ADA?
Participation in the interactive process is an important element of complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Here are the proper steps for employers to take.
February 2, 2023 ・8 mins read
What Is a Religious Accommodation Under Title VII?
Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 requires that employers reasonably accommodate an applicant’s or an employee’s sincerely held religious belief unless the accommodation would pose an undue hardship.
January 21, 2023 ・7 mins read
How to Handle a DOL Investigation
Department of Labor audits are becoming more common and onsite visits of businesses are starting up again. Here’s what business owners should know about DOL investigations.
December 15, 2022 ・8 mins read
What Employers and HR Leaders in Oregon and WA need to know about the new FMLA programs
In a rare move, the Oregon and Washington state agencies that oversee each state’s paid family and medical leave programs have issued joint guidance on how to make the employer contribution for family leave when more than one state is involved.
December 1, 2022 ・7 mins read
How to Handle Workplace Investigations: A Guide for California Employers
California employers have to contend with a multitude of compliance requirements. Read this guide for best practices for handling workplace investigations.
November 28, 2022 ・8 mins read
California Job Postings Must Include Salary in 2023
A rapidly growing number of states, cities, and counties require wage transparency.
November 4, 2022 ・7 mins read
Can Isolated Remarks Prove that a Workplace is Hostile?
A single incident of harassment that is "extremely serious" can create a hostile work environment.
November 4, 2022 ・7 mins read
San Francisco Employers Face New Paid Sick Leave Requirement
Employers in San Francisco have a new paid public health leave requirement to follow — in addition to the city's already existing paid sick leave law.
October 6, 2022 ・7 mins read
What Is the Portal-to-Portal Act?
Determining compensable work time under the Portal-to-Portal Act is not always clear-cut.
September 3, 2022 ・7 mins read
Sexual Harassment Training Requirements in California for Employees and Employers
California employers must provide sexual harassment prevention training to employees, including contractors and unpaid staff.
July 22, 2022 ・6 mins read
What CA Employers Should Include in an Employee Handbook
Although it's not mandatory to have an employee handbook in California, having one can reduce headaches and lawsuits in the future.
July 20, 2022 ・9 mins read
Federal Contractors Face Limits on Criminal History Inquiries
Private employers with federal contracts will now be banned from asking candidates about their criminal histories until after they extend a conditional job offer.
December 30, 2021 ・6 mins read
Oregon Tightens Requirements for Non-Compete Agreements
Oregon businesses will need to adjust their non-compete agreements as new laws go into effect in the new year.
December 17, 2021 ・6 mins read
Connecticut Workers Get Paid Family and Medical Leave Starting in January 2022
Starting in January 2022, workers in the Constitution State will be able to take 12 weeks of paid leave for personal and family health needs.
November 8, 2021 ・6 mins read
New Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave Program in Effect
A new state program went into effect on January 1, 2021 that provides job-protected paid time off from work for family and medical reasons.
January 25, 2021 ・6 mins read
Maryland Law Partially Banning Non-Compete Agreements Goes Into Effect Oct. 1
Employers in Maryland no longer can require non-compete agreements from certain workers.
October 1, 2019 ・7 mins read
